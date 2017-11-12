David Lee Marketing Has 2 Career Openings Available

DALLAS & HOUSTON, TX (11.13.2017) – David Lee Marketing, Inc is a 45 year old manufacturing representative firm, with the longest relationships to the 12v industry’s most prestigious manufactures. We currently have available opportunities for forward thinking, aggressive, outside sales positions in the following areas:

Dallas, TX – Covering the central Texas region.

Houston, TX – Covering the southern TX region, and the state of Louisiana.

The opportunities in these two areas, are especially lucrative, and would offer unlimited possibilities for the right applicants.

These positions offer a great atmosphere, draw, generous commission, expenses, company credit cards, simple matching IRA, medical insurance allowance, and a great team of coworkers and technical support. Experience is mandatory.

Please send any questions and/or inquiries to: kelly@davidleemarketing.com, and/or david@davidleemarketing.com

Thanks,

John Gentry

Warehouse Manager / Inside Sales

David Lee Marketing, Inc.

1-800-654-8650 office

