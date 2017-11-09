ProBox Powers Up Package 4 for Can-Am Maverick X3

KAUFMAN, TX (11.10.2017) – Rocking the powerful features of packages 2 and 3, package 4 amps it up even further with the addition of a custom rack for the 1000 watt water resistant sub amp. An optional custom battery holder is also available for the suggested XS Power brand battery (Part #PS550A; CA: 550A; RC: 55 minutes; Ah: 28).



The four 6”x9” XL marine components are powered by a water resistant, 800 watt 4-channel ProBox plate amp, and driven by a ProBox Wireless Bluetooth Media Control Center. Two 10” ProBox subwoofers in fiberglass enclosures stow neatly under the seats, and a custom designed tower bar with four 6”x9” RGB LED tower speakers mount to the back of the X3. Powering the 10” subs is a separate 1000 watt, 2-channel amplifier. A pre-installed, sealed wiring kit and a removable panel with rubber gasket protecting the gain and crossover controls provide unparalled water resistance, allowing you to rock the trails through the most extreme riding conditions.

Visit probox.com for more.

