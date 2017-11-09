Industry News

ProBox Powers Up Package 4 for Can-Am Maverick X3

Posted on November 9, 2017 by

KAUFMAN, TX (11.10.2017) – Rocking the powerful features of packages 2 and 3, package 4 amps it up even further with the addition of a custom rack for the 1000 watt water resistant sub amp. An optional custom battery holder is also available for the suggested XS Power brand battery (Part #PS550A; CA: 550A; RC: 55 minutes; Ah: 28).

Click image to enlarge

Click image to enlarge

The four 6”x9” XL marine components are powered by a water resistant, 800 watt 4-channel ProBox plate amp, and driven by a ProBox Wireless Bluetooth Media Control Center. Two 10” ProBox subwoofers in fiberglass enclosures stow neatly under the seats, and a custom designed tower bar with four 6”x9” RGB LED tower speakers mount to the back of the X3. Powering the 10” subs is a separate 1000 watt, 2-channel amplifier. A pre-installed, sealed wiring kit and a removable panel with rubber gasket protecting the gain and crossover controls provide unparalled water resistance, allowing you to rock the trails through the most extreme riding conditions.

probox.com

X3F4 Package 4 is the most innovative and complete UTV audio system on the market and offers a simple streamlined installation that can be completed in just a few hours.

