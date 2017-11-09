Petra and Poof Help Pet Owners Keep Their Pets Safe

EDMOND, OK (11.10.2017) – Petra Industries has announced their partnership with Poof. Poof makes pet activity trackers that are designed to work seamlessly with a smartphone and track where pets are at all hours of the day or night. They also help monitor fitness and activity, ensuring that pets stay active enough to keep a healthy lifestyle for long, happy lives.

Petra carries both the Pea and the Bean activity trackers from Poof, offering wearable technology that’s not just for humans. Wearables have improved the lives of many people, helping them track their fitness and health more accurately than ever before—the same benefits are now available for their furry companions. From fitness to location to health, these trackers are a multipurpose solution that can help pet owners stay abreast of everything that’s happening with their pets.

Above Right: “Hi, I’m Presley. I am blind and the Poof wearable pet activity tracker sounds cool. Mike, the 12Volt News, rescued me from Hurricane Rita in Houston about 10 years ago. Like my shoes?”

“We’re happy that we can partner with Poof to bring this kind of technology to pet owners,” said Tate Morgan, Petra President. “Poof is an important part of our expansion into the pet owner market.”

To see the full line of Poof products and the rest of Petra’s product lines, visit www.petra.com.

