PAC Intros Advanced Amp Integration for Select Ford and Lincoln Vehicles

CLEARWATER, FL (11.09.2017) – PAC, a Power Brand of AAMP Global, is pleased to announce the formal launch of their new Amplifier Integration Solution, AP4-FD11, for select 2010 – 2014 Ford and Lincoln vehicles. A part of the company’s AmpPRO product line, this new vehicle application solution will simplify the audio performance enhancement process for amplified sound systems by adding aftermarket amplifiers.

With factory radios now offering more advanced features that the customers want, AmpPRO enables the ability to drastically improve audio sound by adding aftermarket amplifiers while retaining the fit, finish, and features of the original radio. AmpPRO is a recently released product line from PAC that simplifies the installation of upgraded amplifiers in data-bus controlled sound systems. The new AP4-FD11 is a key addition to this product line as its plug-n-play harness and module makes the process easier and saves time on amplifier integration. The product is compatible with select 2010-2014 Ford and Lincoln vehicles with 24-pin Connector.

“We want to cover the entire range of popular Ford and Lincoln vehicles featuring the Ford Sony or Lincoln THX sound system. The AP4-FD11 extends our AmpPRO coverage from 2011-2017 currently to 2007-2017,” said Nathan Wincek, Senior Product Manager of Integration Products. “Now all owners of Ford and Lincoln vehicles featuring the Sony or THX sound system can save time and money while getting greater audio performance!”

AP4-FD11 features:

Variable volume, fade, balance, bass, mid, and treble audio settings

Front, rear, sub preamp outputs (5 volt RMS)

Provides flat audio output for a solid audio foundation

Customized OE bass, mid, and treble center frequency selection

No need for summing and audio correction devices

Retains Sync, Bluetooth audio, and all warning chimes

Plug-n-play installation

Sub level controller

Optional TOSLINK optical output (APA-TOS1 sold separately)

AP4-FD11 is currently available at a suggested retail price of $299.95 including:

AmpPRO module

24-pin harness (MS CAN)

Bass knob

Knob harness

Instruction manual

Vehicle applications include:



Additional AmpPRO products include:

AP4-FD21 – Select 2013 – 2017 Ford vehicles with 8.4” radio and Sony system

AP4-CH41 – Select 2013 – 2017 Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM with amplified sound systems

AP4-CH31 – Select 2011 – 2015 Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM with amplified sound systems

AP4-CH21 – Select 2007 – 2017 Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM with amplified sound systems

APA-TOS1 – Optional add-on TOSLINK fiber-optic audio output

Visit pac-audio.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

