Directed Hosted DS4 Training at Lebeau Auto

MONTREAL, QUEBEC (11.09.2017) – Thirty minutes outside the island of Montreal, Directed PSR Anthony Pazienza conducted a DS4 training and install with the Lebeau installation team. They tackled a 2015 Mazda CX-5 with a Viper DS4 & an OEM integration harness.

According to Anthony Pazienza, “The complete install took them approximately 20 minutes to complete, their team is extremely experienced and understood it almost immediately. With some practice, these guys can be scary fast!”

Lebeau’s Training and Technical Advisor for Electronic Products Alain Belanger & lead technician Pierre Gagnon were impressed by the installation process and already had an Acura DS4 installation scheduled right behind the Mazda CX-5.

“Lebeau Vitres d’autos is part of Belron the world’s leading vehicle glass and replacement company that operates in 32 countries. With 62 Lebeau Vitres d’autos stores in Quebec alone they are the “Gold Standard” in the remote start business in eastern Canada,” added Director of Sales for Canada, Bob Hernandez. “We’re excited to partner with a powerhouse like Belron/Lebeau with our flagship brand Viper and the DS4 technology.”

The excitement was contagious. Sales guys Marc-Francis Perrault and Pierre-Luc Allard got into the DS4 hype posing for a photo with DS4 t-shirts.

A long standing Directed rally cry is “For Installers, by Installers,” added Bob Hernandez. “It’s gratifying to see the spirit of that tag line come to life with DS4…when installers from a company like Lebeau Vitres d’autos are excited about DS4, and the emphasis on simplifying the installations process…you know we’ve done something special”

Visit directed.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

