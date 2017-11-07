First Annual Tennessee Speed Sport Jeeps and Wrenches Event

GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (11.08.2017) – Kicker and P&E were on hand for the 1st Annual Tennessee Speed Sport / Jeeps and Wrenches Meet. It was a full day of fun and excitement with over 200 Jeeps from 5 states. There was even a Jeep crawling event on site. Tennessee Speed Sport gave away over $3,000 worth of prizes for attendees.

Josh Eatherly of P&E and President of the EDA said, “Connecting with the Jeep market is key. These are customers that look to upgrade their vehicle the moment they buy it. EDA vendor partners such as Kicker, Metra, and Racesport really go the extra mile to support this category.”

Spectators and Jeepers were on hand to see the latest outdoor products from Kicker, Alpine, Powerbass, Brandmotion, Heise by Metra, and Racesport along with accessories by Westin, Bestop, Evans Coolant, Lund, Rampage, Bushwhacker, Amp Research, Holley, Superchips, Edge, Diablosport, Edelbrock, Hypertech, Trigger by AAC, DeeZee along with Representatives from Tech Marketking, Bob Cook Sales, and Kunzman Associates.

Check out the Tennessee Speed Sport Facebook page for additional pictures from the event: facebook.com/tennesseespeedsport

