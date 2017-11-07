ASA Electronics Adds New Heavy Duty Monitor to Voyager Line

ELKHART, IN (11.08.2017) – ASA Electronics continues their commitment to providing quality observation equipment to the heavy duty and commercial markets. Safety is a top priority with the Voyager VOM43HD. The new 4.3-inch observation monitor utilizes programmable graphic overlays to show the vehicle’s distance from objects in real time making maneuvering easier than ever. The monitor’s programmable auto scan of the cameras and built-in speakers let the driver not only see, but hear what is going on around them.

The LCD screen features anti-glare and scratch resistant lenses and is LED backlit. This monitor is designed specifically for compact equipment and will fit virtually anywhere. The VOM43HD is also expertly engineered to weather the elements with an improved, rugged, IPX6-rated waterproof enclosure. Tactical control buttons along the right-hand side add to the robust design.

These controls allow the driver to easily select between 3 wired camera inputs and control a number of other menu selectable features. Menu options allow the user to manually adjust the color, contrast, brightness, and tint of the monitor. The VOM43HD also has three manual dimming modes for increased ease of use in daylight and at night.

Visit www.asaelectronics.com for more.

