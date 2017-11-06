Memphis Audio Showed the MXA Top Line at SEMA 2017

LAS VEGAS, NV (11.07.2017) – Memphis Audio made the company’s SEMA debut in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center at SEMA 2017.

With over 50 years in the mobile audio business, this marked the first appearance by Memphis Audio on the show floor at the SEMA show. “We’ve always been proud sponsors of multiple vehicles at the SEMA Show. With all the excitement around our complete line of powersports solutions, and our Memphis Xtreme Audio UTV Roof line (MXA Tops), we couldn’t miss out on the opportunity to showcase our audio solutions to the audience at SEMA,” said Nick LoMonaco VP of Memphis Audio.

Memphis displayed their MXA Top line of side-by-side specific audio solutions in an impressive display. The tops are hand-built in the USA out of lightweight aircraft grade aluminum and feature marine grade Memphis Xtreme Audio speakers, amplifiers and Bluetooth solutions. Each top comes equipped with front and rear light bars and are digitally cut to vehicle specific dimensions to bolt directly to the factory roll cages of most major brands of side-by- sides.

In addition to the MXA Tops, Memphis showcased their full line of compression horn speakers, SoundBars, LED lighting and bolt-on powersports speaker accessories.

Visit memphiscaraudio.com for more.

