Firstech’s Drive for Coats Campaign Now Live

SEATTLE, WA (11.07.2017) – Firstech, makers of Compustar and Arctic Start remote start systems, has publicly announced its “Drive for Coats” campaign, a national effort to collect coat donations for those in need.

Every winter, as temperatures drop, millions of Americans are forced to choose between warm clothing and everyday necessities, such as rent and food. Despite the improving economy, the U.S. Census Bureau still reports that the poverty rate is 12.7%. A warm coat is a luxury that many families simply cannot afford. In response, Firstech has partnered with retailers across North America to hold in-store coat drives for collecting new and gently used coat donations. In order to promote these coat drives in their local communities, retailers are offering discounts on remote car starters for customers that donate a new or gently used coat.

Firstech’s “Drive for Coats” campaign will run from November 1st, 2017 through December 31st, 2017. To ensure proper delivery of all donations, Firstech has partnered with One Warm Coat (onewarmcoat.org), a national coat drive organization responsible for over 5 million coat donations for the past 25 years. Donations will be distributed to local charitable organizations, vetted by One Warm Coat, which will make sure that each coat reaches a child or adult in need.

“For the past 20 years, Firstech’s remote starters have brought warmth to millions of drivers,” shares Firstech’s marketing director, Justin Lee. “This holiday season, we are hoping to take our efforts a step further by partnering with our retailers and reaching out to those less fortunate.”

For more information on Firstech’s “Drive for Coats” campaign, visit www.compustar.com. On the Compustar website, use the dealer locator to find a “Drive for Coats” participating retailer near you.

