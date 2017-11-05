SEMA Daily Highlights – Friday, November 3, 2017

– Click below to view text and video highlights from the 2017 SEMA Show:

Video: SEMA’s John Waraniak Discusses ADAS Technology at the 2017 SEMA Show (Click to view or press play below)

SEMA’s Vice President of Vehicle Technology discusses the business opportunities of advanced driver assistance systems.

Video: Hellwig Products’ Operator F-350 at the 2017 SEMA Show (Click to view or press play above)

SEMA News spoke with Hellwig Products about its Ford Design Award-winning “Operator” F-350 build.

More Product Debuts From the 2017 SEMA Show (Click to view)

New product announcements from Power Acoustik, Roadwire and Rancho.









Close Out the Week at the Official SEMA Show After-Party (Click to view)

As you begin to think about closing out your SEMA Show week, don’t forget that the best place to unwind is at SEMA Ignited.

Formula DRIFT Announcements From the 2017 SEMA Show (Click to view)

Formula DRIFT has announced that ITW Global Brands has extended their support of the Series with Title Sponsor Black Magic and Official Sponsor Gumout for 2018 and 2019 season.







“On the Road” Tour Raises Money for Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (Click to view)

The final onsite bid for the eBay Motors’ “On the Road” Tour ’67 Ford Mustang Fastback was $55,000.

Synergy Manufacturing’s ’70 Jeepster Commando Named Winner of Life is Better Off-Road Build Competition (Click to view)

Transamerican Auto Parts (TAP) named the winner of the third-annual “Life is Better Off-Road” vehicle-build competition yesterday at the 2017 SEMA Show.

