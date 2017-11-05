New SEMA Battle of the Builders TV Special Airing January 2, 2018

DIAMOND BAR, CA (11.06.2017) – A new episode of the TV special, “SEMA: Battle of the Builders,” will premiere on the Velocity Channel on Tuesday, January 2, 2018. Since 2015, the unique one-hour program has aired on the network, giving viewers a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the SEMA Show, up-close footage of the vehicles and exclusive interviews with builders as they share their personal stories and journey to the premier automotive trade show in the world. For many of the builders, SEMA Battle of the Builders is their chance to prove that they are among the elite. Hundreds enter, but only one builder can be crowned the winner of this illustrious competition.

“As a trade-only event that is not open to the general public, the SEMA Show is where every car fanatic dreams of going,” said Chris Kersting, SEMA President and CEO. “SEMA Ignited – the official SEMA Show after-party – has made it possible for consumers to participate in the excitement. The Battle of the Builders TV Special also gives viewers who have never experienced the SEMA Show an opportunity to see what actually happens, while those who attended the Show get to relive the experience.”

In addition to all the customized cars and trucks entered into SEMA Battle of the Builders, the program features an array of vehicle customizers as they reveal the excitement, struggles and journey leading up to the competition. New this year is the expansion of the Young Guns recognition, which shines the light on young, up-and-coming builders in the automotive industry. Automotive YouTubers Michael Nguyen (Smurfinwrx) and David Patterson (Thatdudeinblue) serve as Young Guns judges, joining returning judges RJ DeVera of Meguiar’s, David Freiburger from The Enthusiast Network and Fred Williams from Petersen’s 4-Wheel & Off Road . Together, they narrow the nearly 300 applications down until the final winner is announced.

For more details about SEMA Battle of the Builders and the TV special airing January 2, 2018, at 10 p.m. (PT/ET), visit www.semashow.com/botb

