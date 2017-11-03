Featured

SEMA Daily Highlights – Thursday, November 2, 2017

Posted on November 3, 2017 by
This overhead shot of the hallway between the North and Central halls shows only a small portion of the huge crowd attending SEMA 2017.

This overhead shot of the hallway between the North and Central halls shows only a small portion of the huge crowd attending SEMA 2017.

LAS VEGAS, NV (11.03.2017) – Thursday was the third day of the SEMA Show. Check out highlights and images below.

Frankie Mark, 12volt Marketing Group, picture that the SEMA Show. Mark said "What a great SEMA! So great to see all the fabulous cars and products plus feel the passion of all on the SEMA floor!" After a long day on the SEMA floor Mark took the Redeye from Vegas to NYC on Thursday night, November 2nd!

Frankie Mark, 12volt Marketing Group, picture that the SEMA Show. Mark said “What a great SEMA! So great to see all the fabulous cars and products plus feel the passion of all on the SEMA floor!” After a long day on the SEMA floor Mark took the Redeye from Vegas to NYC on Thursday night, November 2nd!

Battle of the Builders Top 12 Announced

The field has been narrowed from over 200 vehicles entered into this year’s Battle of the Builders to the final 12. These Builders are among the best in the industry. The Top 12 are:

Phil & Jeremy Gerber – 1969 Chevy Camaro
Larry Griffey – 1954 Chevy Corvette
Alan Johnson – 1932 Ford Tudor
Troy Ladd – 1936 Red Packard Roadster
Andy Leach – 1930 Ford Model A Coupe
Mike Markin – 1938 Graham 97
Jeremy Miranda – 1969 Chevy Camaro
Peter Nam – 1995 Porsche 911 Carrera
Cris Payne – 1995 Ford Bronco
Eddie Pettus – 1963 Chevy Corvette
Scott Roth – 1966 Chevy Corvette
Troy Trepanier – 1929 Ford Model A Tudor Sedan

New Tech for Old Cars: The Billion Dollar Tech Transformation
Yesterday, SEMA discussed the automotive aftermarket’s newest and biggest opportunity: Retrofitting vehicles that are on the road with Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS). Technologies include lane departure warning, passive park assist, and forward collision alerts. Click here for the full report, and check out www.semaphotos.com to see photos from the conference.

Huge graphics bring attention to the three large rooms highlighting exciting new products at Sema 2017.

Huge graphics bring attention to the three large rooms highlighting exciting new products at Sema 2017.

Alan Hunter, SiriusXM's '80's on 8 Channel' host, is flanked by SiriusXM's Paul Trueman (L) and RetroSound President Steve Harrington. RetroSound and SiriusXM collaborated on 2 in-booth SiriusXM simulcasts-Wednesday and Thursday from the RetroSound booth.

Alan Hunter, SiriusXM’s ’80’s on 8 Channel’ host, is flanked by SiriusXM’s Paul Trueman (L) and RetroSound President Steve Harrington. RetroSound and SiriusXM collaborated on 2 in-booth SiriusXM simulcasts-Wednesday and Thursday from the RetroSound booth.

In addition to all the activity in North, Central and South Halls, the SEMA Show continues to expand its footprint. Check out these features areas:

DS18's Rob Ferro (L) and Diego Navarro check out the DS18 DSP68 in the New Product Showcase.

DS18’s Rob Ferro (L) and Diego Navarro check out the DS18 DSP68 in the New Product Showcase.

Performance Pavilion
Located just south of South Hall is the Performance Pavilion, where you will find many new exhibitors and trending products. Just east of the Performance Pavilion is the Continental Tire Extreme Tire Experience sponsored by BMW, where you can experience the thrill of riding in a drift vehicle on a closed course.

Waylens received a SEMA Award for "Best New Electronics Product." Waylens' Everett Morss (L) and Dan Magnan, Opus Marketing, are pictured with the SEMA Award honoring the new Waylens Secure 360.

Waylens received a SEMA Award for “Best New Electronics Product.” Waylens’ Everett Morss (L) and Dan Magnan, Opus Marketing, are pictured with the SEMA Award honoring the new Waylens Secure 360.

Gold Lot
In the Gold Lot, located across the street from the North Hall, you will find the Kia Stinger Ride & Drive Experience and the Mobil 1x Red Bull Racing area. Show attendees can observe drift demonstrations and can also drive the Stinger GT, both RWD and AWD models.

Westgate
Inside the Westgate Hotel you will find first-time and featured exhibitors. Make sure you check out our newest exhibitors and see their new products.

Dynamat President Scott Whitaker keeps a close eye on this in-progress masterpiece in the Dynamat Central Hall booth

Dynamat President Scott Whitaker keeps a close eye on this in-progress masterpiece in the Dynamat Central Hall booth

This amazing Chevy was highlighted in the House of Kolor Central Hall booth. Absolutely amazing!

This amazing Chevy was highlighted in the House of Kolor Central Hall booth. Absolutely amazing!

Click for the entire SEMA Show Exhibitor Press Conference Schedule.

Click image to enlarge

Click image to enlarge

UPCOMING EVENTS
SEMA Battle of the Builders Judging: Friday, November 3, 10:00 AM – 2:30 PM (Velocity and Discovery’s Motor Village)
SEMA Battle of the Builders Top 3 Finalists Announcement: Friday, November 3, 3:30 PM (SEMA Stage, Silver Lot)
SEMA Ignited: Friday, November 3, 3:00 PM -10:00 PM (Gold Lot)

Visit www.semashow.com for more.

Related Posts