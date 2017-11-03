SEMA Daily Highlights – Thursday, November 2, 2017

LAS VEGAS, NV (11.03.2017) – Thursday was the third day of the SEMA Show. Check out highlights and images below.

Battle of the Builders Top 12 Announced The field has been narrowed from over 200 vehicles entered into this year’s Battle of the Builders to the final 12. These Builders are among the best in the industry. The Top 12 are: Phil & Jeremy Gerber – 1969 Chevy Camaro

Larry Griffey – 1954 Chevy Corvette

Alan Johnson – 1932 Ford Tudor

Troy Ladd – 1936 Red Packard Roadster

Andy Leach – 1930 Ford Model A Coupe

Mike Markin – 1938 Graham 97

Jeremy Miranda – 1969 Chevy Camaro

Peter Nam – 1995 Porsche 911 Carrera

Cris Payne – 1995 Ford Bronco

Eddie Pettus – 1963 Chevy Corvette

Scott Roth – 1966 Chevy Corvette

Troy Trepanier – 1929 Ford Model A Tudor Sedan

New Tech for Old Cars: The Billion Dollar Tech Transformation

Yesterday, SEMA discussed the automotive aftermarket’s newest and biggest opportunity: Retrofitting vehicles that are on the road with Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS). Technologies include lane departure warning, passive park assist, and forward collision alerts. Click here for the full report, and check out www.semaphotos.com to see photos from the conference.

In addition to all the activity in North, Central and South Halls, the SEMA Show continues to expand its footprint. Check out these features areas:

Performance Pavilion

Located just south of South Hall is the Performance Pavilion, where you will find many new exhibitors and trending products. Just east of the Performance Pavilion is the Continental Tire Extreme Tire Experience sponsored by BMW, where you can experience the thrill of riding in a drift vehicle on a closed course.

Gold Lot

In the Gold Lot, located across the street from the North Hall, you will find the Kia Stinger Ride & Drive Experience and the Mobil 1x Red Bull Racing area. Show attendees can observe drift demonstrations and can also drive the Stinger GT, both RWD and AWD models.

Westgate

Inside the Westgate Hotel you will find first-time and featured exhibitors. Make sure you check out our newest exhibitors and see their new products.

Click for the entire SEMA Show Exhibitor Press Conference Schedule.

UPCOMING EVENTS

SEMA Battle of the Builders Judging: Friday, November 3, 10:00 AM – 2:30 PM (Velocity and Discovery’s Motor Village)

SEMA Battle of the Builders Top 3 Finalists Announcement: Friday, November 3, 3:30 PM (SEMA Stage, Silver Lot)

SEMA Ignited: Friday, November 3, 3:00 PM -10:00 PM (Gold Lot)

Visit www.semashow.com for more.

