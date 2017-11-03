SCOSCHE to Showcase Growing Connected Car / SAFETECH Products at SEMA Show

LAS VEGAS, NV (11.03.2017) – SCOSCHE Industries will be showcasing its Connected Car/SAFETECH products at SEMA Show 2017. This diverse array of products includes Portable Car Jump Starters/USB Power Bank with LED Flashlight, OBD Interfaces, HeadsUp Displays, Dash Cameras, RearView Mirror Clip Mount Display with License Plate Frame Cameras and more.

Connected Car/SAFETECH products are designed to promote a smarter, safer driving experience.

“Safer driving is an essential goal of every road trip we take, whether long or short. Taking our eyes off the road – even for a couple of seconds – can have serious consequences so providing a means to display crucial trip details is important,” said Chris Cowles, Director of Marketing at Scosche. “And being able to display and record essential road information in and around the vehicle as it is happening is vital not only for having a safer journey, but also for being able to archive information should an unexpected event occur as part of the trip.

Visit www.scosche.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

