Directed Shipping AUTOSTART DS4 Systems

VISTA, CA (11.03.2017) – Directed has announced that Autostart branded DS4 Digital Systems are now available and shipping, expanding the successful launch of the breakthrough DS4 technology.

Autostart is the #1 remote start brand in Canada, with an impressive 20 plus year history marked by a consistent dedication to innovation and customer service. DS4 Digital Systems simplify and improve the remote start and security experience for consumers, installers, and retailers.

“When we set about designing DS4, our goal was to create the most powerful system in the industry,” said Directed SVP Product Development & Technical Service James Turner. “We believe we have nailed that objective and are thrilled by the overwhelming response from installers. By launching DS4 technology in the Autostart brand we’re extending our reach into the Canadian market and offering a larger portion of the industry this innovative product.”

We have enlisted the elite distributors within Canada to bring the Autostart DS4 to market. National Distribution will be handled by Entreprise Robert Thibert Inc., Carrady Imports Limited will handle Ontario, and Grandwest Enterprises Inc. will handle British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan & Manitoba.

The new DS4 Digital Systems feature four key technologies that are integrated into one single and powerful device. Remote start, security, interface, and Bluetooth all work together seamlessly with the vehicle’s existing systems to enable a connected-car experience like no other. DS4 utilizes the latest technology to radically streamline the installation process, provide extended consumer functionality and simplify inventory stocking and merchandising.

With DS4 comes DirectLink, a new proprietary wireless programming connection between the installer and the system in the vehicle via integrated Bluetooth technology, reducing installation time. DS4 systems also provide near-range smartphone control for consumers when paired with the FREE Directed SmartStart mobile app.

DS4 offers new and exciting features that will drive consumers into authorized retailers, and this configurable and expandable inventory reduces cost. DS4 provides faster installations which means more vehicles through the bay, increasing profits. The available and optional shock sensor/tilt sensor/temperature sensor allows DS4 Digital Systems to provide ultimate protection for the vehicle.

Visit www.directed.com/ds4 for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

