SEMA Daily Highlights – Wednesday, November 1

LAS VEGAS, NV (11.02.2017) – Opening day was filled with a lot of new product announcements, unveilings, celebrity sightings, and more. From the SEMA Award winners announcement to the Top 40 Battle of the Builders announcement, excitement is in the air.

SEMA Award Winners Announced – What are the most accessory-friendly vehicles on the market? Who would know best than SEMA Show exhibitors? Exhibitors selected this year’s hottest Coupe, Sedan, Hatch, 4×4/SUV, and Truck, recognizing the most popular vehicles for accessorizing. The winners are:

Hottest Coupe: Chevrolet Camaro

Hottest Sedan: Cadillac CTS-V

Hottest Hatch: Ford Focus

Hottest 4×4-SUV: Jeep Wrangler

Hottest Truck: Ford F-Series

Best New Products Selected – Thousands of products are featured at the SEMA Show. The most innovative and cutting-edge products that will be consumable in 2018 were recognized with the SEMA Best New Product Awards. See all the best new product winners in the SEMA Best New Products Award Release here.

Battle of the Builders Top 40 Announced – Building a vehicle for the SEMA Show is a huge honor that few ever accomplish. How do these builders stand out from the others at the premier automotive trade show in the world? The SEMA Battle of the Builders competition recognizes the top builders. Among the breaking news at yesterday’s SEMA Show was the announcement of the Top 40 builders, as noted in the press release. See all 40 winners here.

TODAY’S MEDIA ACTIVITIES – 11:30-11:50 AM – Battle of the Builders Top 12 Announcement at the Velocity and Discovery’s Motor Village

12:00-12:50 PM – New Tech for Old Cars; The Billion Dollar Tech Transformation, SEMA Central, Grand Lobby (lunch provided for media)

Follow the link for the entire SEMA Show Exhibitor Press Conference Schedule.

DON’T MISS – In the Gold Lot, Kia Stinger Ride and Drive Experience.

Kia introduced its new Stinger GT on Tuesday, October 31. Show attendees can observe drift demonstrations and can also drive the Stinger GT both rear-wheel and AWD models.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Battle of the Builders Judging: Friday, November 3, 10:00 AM – 2:30 PM (Velocity and Discovery’s Motor Village)

SEMA Battle of the Builders Top 3 Finalists Announcement: Friday, November 3, 3:30 PM (SEMA Stage, Silver Lot)

SEMA Ignited: Friday, November 3, 3:00 PM – 10:00 PM (Gold Lot)

IMPORTANT LINKS

Use these links to see the most recent press releases and press conference schedule to help plan your day:

SEMA Show Press Releases

SEMA Show Exhibitor Press Releases

SEMA Show Exhibitor Press Conference Schedule

2017 SEMA Show Textron Off Road Media Center Hours are:

Wednesday, Nov. 1: 7:30 AM – 6:00 PM

Thursday, Nov. 2: 8:00 AM – 5:30 PM

Friday, Nov. 3: 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM

To reach the Media Center by phone, call 702-943-3542.

Visit semashow.com for more.

