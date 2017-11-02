Featured

SEMA Daily Highlights – Wednesday, November 1

Posted on November 2, 2017 by
The grounds surrounding the LVCC are packed with spectators also... here leading into the Performance Pavilion beyond the South Hall.

LAS VEGAS, NV (11.02.2017) – Opening day was filled with a lot of new product announcements, unveilings, celebrity sightings, and more. From the SEMA Award winners announcement to the Top 40 Battle of the Builders announcement, excitement is in the air.

The aisles are packed inside the LVCC North, Central and South Halls.

SEMA Award Winners Announced – What are the most accessory-friendly vehicles on the market? Who would know best than SEMA Show exhibitors? Exhibitors selected this year’s hottest Coupe, Sedan, Hatch, 4×4/SUV, and Truck, recognizing the most popular vehicles for accessorizing. The winners are:
Hottest Coupe: Chevrolet Camaro
Hottest Sedan: Cadillac CTS-V
Hottest Hatch: Ford Focus
Hottest 4×4-SUV: Jeep Wrangler
Hottest Truck: Ford F-Series

Best New Products Selected – Thousands of products are featured at the SEMA Show. The most innovative and cutting-edge products that will be consumable in 2018 were recognized with the SEMA Best New Product Awards. See all the best new product winners in the SEMA Best New Products Award Release here.

SiriusXM was on the air from the RetroSound booth in the Central Hall with a live simulcast on Wednesday afternoon. "80's on 8 channel's Alan Hunter is flanked (L to R) SiriusXM's Paul Trueman & John Zamparelli with RetroSound GM Robin McNeal and owner Steve Harrington.

Battle of the Builders Top 40 Announced – Building a vehicle for the SEMA Show is a huge honor that few ever accomplish. How do these builders stand out from the others at the premier automotive trade show in the world? The SEMA Battle of the Builders competition recognizes the top builders. Among the breaking news at yesterday’s SEMA Show was the announcement of the Top 40 builders, as noted in the press release. See all 40 winners here.

Erik Harbour proudly holds the SEMA Award for the best new PowerSports Audio Product 2018 for the new XL-1200, 12-speaker, Bluetooth Sound Bar. Dealers are lined up behind Harbour to check out the XL-1200 in the PowerBass North Hall booth at SEMA 2017.

Mike Beyersdoerfer (L) show's Brian Graham, Big Sky Marketing Sales Manager-Canada, the new GM Bluetooth audio streaming product introduced at SEMA.

TODAY’S MEDIA ACTIVITIES – 11:30-11:50 AM – Battle of the Builders Top 12 Announcement at the Velocity and Discovery’s Motor Village
12:00-12:50 PM – New Tech for Old Cars; The Billion Dollar Tech Transformation, SEMA Central, Grand Lobby (lunch provided for media)

Follow the link for the entire SEMA Show Exhibitor Press Conference Schedule.

Boss Audio's Doug Kern is rockin' in the Boss Audio side-by-side in the company's North Hall booth.

DON’T MISS – In the Gold Lot, Kia Stinger Ride and Drive Experience.

Kia introduced its new Stinger GT on Tuesday, October 31. Show attendees can observe drift demonstrations and can also drive the Stinger GT both rear-wheel and AWD models.

Ernie Welch, DB Research Regional Sales Manager, pictured with the company's totally loaded side-by-side in the Performance Pavilion.

Late Wednesday afternoon, Day 2 of SEMA 2017, the aisles were still packed.

UPCOMING EVENTS
Battle of the Builders Judging: Friday, November 3, 10:00 AM – 2:30 PM (Velocity and Discovery’s Motor Village)
SEMA Battle of the Builders Top 3 Finalists Announcement: Friday, November 3, 3:30 PM (SEMA Stage, Silver Lot)

SEMA Ignited: Friday, November 3, 3:00 PM – 10:00 PM (Gold Lot)

The Scosche pickup, customized to haul thus side-by-side, is ready to roll anywhere.

Kas Alves pictured in the Scosche side-by-side that's loaded with the company's mounting products for mobile devices and more.

IMPORTANT LINKS
Use these links to see the most recent press releases and press conference schedule to help plan your day:
SEMA Show Press Releases

SEMA Show Exhibitor Press Releases

SEMA Show Exhibitor Press Conference Schedule

2017 SEMA Show Textron Off Road Media Center Hours are:
Wednesday, Nov. 1: 7:30 AM – 6:00 PM

Thursday, Nov. 2: 8:00 AM – 5:30 PM

Friday, Nov. 3: 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM

To reach the Media Center by phone, call 702-943-3542.

Kicker's large North Hall booth has been packed the first two days of SEMA 2017.

WetSounds' matte finish Caddy and ski rig in the company's North Hall booth

Visit semashow.com for more.

