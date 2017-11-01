DriveAssist Debuts “Connected Car” Solutions at SEMA 2017

LAS VEGAS, NV (11.01.2017) – DriveAssist Technologies is introducing their first Connected Car head units featuring Smartphone for Toyota & Honda vehicles at the annual Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show in Las Vegas. Their entire lineup of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems is located in booth #11633 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center along with its parent company, Cybcar America.

“Our Connected Car head units are designed to replace the standard small screen factory radios in various Toyota & Honda vehicles while maintaining the factory appearance and retaining all factory settings such as steering wheel controls and factory camera said Bob Goodman, Vice President of Sales & Marketing. “All units feature a 9” Touch Screen, built-in Navigation with iGo Primo mapping, easy Smartphone connection including Android Easy Connect, built in WiFi and Bluetooth with audio streaming.

This is the ideal solution for 12 volt specialists and expeditors with customers requesting infotainment options not available in older or lower trim level vehicles,” added Goodman. Current applications include Honda & Toyota 2013 – 2018 model year vehicles and will be available at select Retailers in mid November, MSRP of $1,199.00. To accommodate our resale partners we will offer an aggressive Freight Policy including deeply discounted “Expedited Shipping.” All DriveAssist products have a Lifetime Warranty.

“ADAS” Advanced Driver Assistance Systems is the fastest growing category in the Automotive Aftermarket industry. DriveAssist’s parent company Cybcar America brings 10 plus years of history supplying leading edge products that seamlessly integrate into the vehicles design. markets and we have began discussions with high profile 12 volt specialists and expeditors in the United States and Canada,” stated Goodman.

Visit driveassist.us for more.

