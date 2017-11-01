CRUX Unveils RFM Line of Interfaces at SEMA

RESEDA, CA (11.01.2017) – Crux Interfacing Solutions has announced its RFM series of Interfaces for adding aftermarket Safety-view integration in late model vehicles. The market for visual safety remains robust due to the rapid increase in customer demand for integration with factory installed infotainment systems.

The primary versions are to include inputs for adding aftermarket Rear-view, Frontal-view, Cargo and Blind spot cameras to factory installed systems, with provision to alternately view either of the installed video input options. The initial product release is for Chrysler & Ram vehicles to be followed with versions for Ford and GM makes.

Product features:

Turn Signal automatically turns on side camera view

Forced Camera view capability at any time via SWC

Additional video sources can also be added

Click here to view a product flyer PDF.

Crux Interfacing Solutions is exhibiting at Booth # 11726 in the North Hall.

Visit cruxinterfacing.com for more.

