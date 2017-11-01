AudioControl Releases New MAC Compatible Software for Its DM Processors and Amplifiers

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA (11.01.2017) – AudioControl has announced that the software for their acclaimed DSP processors and amplifiers for aftermarket car audio applications is now compatible with the MAC OS from Yosemite forward, version 10.10. AudioControl is one of the first audio brands to offer MAC compatibility for their DSP software platform.

AudioControl offers the DM-608 and DM-810 signal processors and D-4.800 4-channel amplifier with class-leading functionality including highly refined OEM interface capability and advanced DSP features, enabling dealers to tailor every system to the needs of each customer.

AudioControl’s Smart-User DSP software platform provides the most refined levels of tuning flexibility for any factory or aftermarket sound system. Using AudioControl’s Smart User Interface for MAC or PC allows complete control over all features including 30 bands of equalization, signal time-alignment, crossover selections, input delay and phase correction, plus integrated input and output RTAs.

Visit www.audiocontrol.com for more.

