Rockford Fosgate® Launches Innovative New Website

TEMPE, Ariz. – Oct. 31, 2017 – A company known for producing extreme audio systems for autos, motorcycles, boats, and off-road vehicles needs to have a modern, dynamic website that is personalized to each user.

Rockford Fosgate, the industry leader in high-performance audio systems, is proud to announce the launch of its new, built-from- the-ground- up website. Rockfordfosgate.com has been designed with the user experience of all its customers in mind. Two-wheel, four-wheel, and marine enthusiasts can now select the audio gear that’s best for their vehicle and musical taste, and then choose whether to make the purchase or find a local authorized dealer.

“Rockfordfosgate.com is not just useful and incredibly user-friendly, it’s an educational tool, and this new site is designed to deliver a completely modern consumer shopping experience,” said Theresa Anthony, Rockford Fosgate Vice President, Sales & Marketing. “We didn’t want to simply update the existing site, but the goal instead was to tear it down and then create a better all-around environment for on-line shoppers while maintaining all of the technical tools and resources for our dealer partners.”

Easy browsing starts with choosing your vehicle category: MOBILE, MARINE, MOTORCYCLE, AND MOTORSPORT. Simply click wherever you need sound. The audio experts at Rockford have curated recommended systems that are catered to vehicle type to upgrade performance, whether the customer wants more volume, to add bass, or everything a Rockford Fosgate stereo upgrade can give them.

For assistance, users have options tailored to their individual needs including toll free calling, answers via e-mail, or live web chat with one of Rockford Fosgate’s service members. Additional quick view and shopping cart features have also been added to streamline the browsing and buying processes.

Anthony explained that the new site gives on-line shoppers a much easier, faster, and more informative platform to make their purchase. “Because our shopping cart is powered by KIBO, Rockford Fosgate dealers have the opportunity to benefit by fulfilling those on-line orders,” she said.

New features of rockfordfosgate.com include:

Recommended systems – audio upgrades recommended by Rockford techs that are

specific to vehicle type (sedan, coupe, truck, wake boat, yacht, etc). They are a quick

way to know what performs best in your vehicle and which products work well together.

Speaker size look up – enter your vehicle make, model, year, and trim level to see what speakers fit your install.

speakers fit your install.

Live on-line chat – chat with our technical support team (Monday – Friday; 8am – 5pm MST)

MST)

MST)  Video page on the site – quickly view all of Rockford’s installation, product technology,

and event videos…no need to go to YouTube to access them.

Anthony concluded, “The new website also showcases what our social community is saying, from Fanatic photos and videos to raving product reviews. We don’t say we’re the best in the business…our customers do.”

For more information and to test drive the new website, please visit www.rockfordfosgate.com.

