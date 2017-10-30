ProBox Powers Up Package 3

Kaufman, TX (10/31/2017) : With the tremendous success of X3F4 Packages 1 and 2 for the Can-Am Maverick X3, ProBox has established itself as a trailblazer in the motorsports audio industry. Rocking the outdoor off-road audio market for over a decade, ProBox components stand up to even the most extreme elements and are unsurpassed in design and innovation. Amping it up even further, ProBox proudly released a cutting edge and thundering Package 3 by adding (2) 10” subwoofers and Fiberglass enclosures.
Powered by a water resistant, 800 watt 4-channel ProBox plate amp, and driven by a ProBox Wireless Bluetooth Media Control Center, Package 3 is the most innovative and complete UTV audio system on the market. Throw in a simple streamlined installation that can be completed in under an hour, and you’ve got gold.
ProBox X3F4 Package 3 Highlights:
- Innovative formed ProBox top with added
interior airspace for better bass response
- (4) 6×9 XL marine components with optional RGB LEDs
- Water resistant, 800 watt 4-channel ProBox plate amp
- (2) 10” subwoofer enclosures and ProBox subs
(power handling 600×600 watts RMS)
- Bluetooth/switch/fuse control panel
- Front 36” and rear 6” single row LED bars
- Special terminal cups for RGB LED and sub connection
- Metal front grill
- Simple installation in under an hour
ProBox is a subsidiary of Kirkland Audio, LLC, located in Kaufman, Texas. For more information about products or becoming a dealer, contact ProBox at 972-962-8953.
