ProBox Powers Up Package 3

Kaufman, TX (10/31/2017) : With the tremendous success of X3F4 Packages 1 and 2 for the Can-Am Maverick X3, ProBox has established itself as a trailblazer in the motorsports audio industry. Rocking the outdoor off-road audio market for over a decade, ProBox components stand up to even the most extreme elements and are unsurpassed in design and innovation. Amping it up even further, ProBox proudly released a cutting edge and thundering Package 3 by adding (2) 10” subwoofers and Fiberglass enclosures.

Powered by a water resistant, 800 watt 4-channel ProBox plate amp, and driven by a ProBox Wireless Bluetooth Media Control Center, Package 3 is the most innovative and complete UTV audio system on the market. Throw in a simple streamlined installation that can be completed in under an hour, and you’ve got gold.

ProBox X3F4 Package 3 Highlights:

Innovative formed ProBox top with added

interior airspace for better bass response

(4) 6×9 XL marine components with optional RGB LEDs

Water resistant, 800 watt 4-channel ProBox plate amp

(2) 10” subwoofer enclosures and ProBox subs

(power handling 600×600 watts RMS)

Bluetooth/switch/fuse control panel

Front 36” and rear 6” single row LED bars

Special terminal cups for RGB LED and sub connection

Metal front grill

Simple installation in under an hour

ProBox is a subsidiary of Kirkland Audio, LLC, located in Kaufman, Texas. For more information about products or becoming a dealer, contact ProBox at 972-962-8953.

