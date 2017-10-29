Sound Decisions To Host 3rd Annual Remote Start Training

MT PLEASANT, WI (10.30.17) Sound Decisions will host their 3rd Annual Remote start training November 4th and 5th, Saturday and Sunday respectively, at the company’s Mt. Pleasant WI facility.

Sound Decision’s Chris Hilbert, who continues to spearhead this initiative for dealers in the area area, stated “Basically we are sharing the knowledge we have acquired over the years on ALL aspects of a remote start shop. Little tips and tricks to ensure all have a profitable remote start season. Promotion, advertising, key management, stocking product and dealing with customers are all subjects on the table. A Compustar trainer will be in the house for the weekend to help. A successful remote starter season is critical for most dealers up here in the north. Organizing this remote starter training is a way we at Sound Decisions can help all dealers in our surrounding area.”

The Remote Start Trainings encompass two 1-Day sessions-9AM until 3PM. There is no charge for the trainings with free food and refreshments. There is no brand sales pitch. The focus is real -world product knowledge, Real world installation training and Real cars to show specific installation techniques. Tips to promoting your shop/business and many other useful remote start season aids add to the Real value of attending the Remote Start Training.

A key element of the trainings is how to be profitable and not chase the $199. (or less) remote starts. How to stock smarter, the importance of communication with vendors/distributors, how to sell the product, how to install/service the product and much more will be covered during the training sessions.

Concluding Hibert offered “This is the 3rd year. If you have attended previous trainings at our shop or at Woofer Electronics please share your experience.”

“The Sound Decisions Remote Starter Training is not a Distributor or brand sponsored activity. It isa great example of a long time industry member giving back in support of the industry. Hat’s off to Chris, the Sound Decisions’ staff and all who are working to make this year’s event another resounding success” Mike Van Horn.

