Metra Introduces New iBeam Factory Replacement Tailgate Handle Cameras for Chevrolet, GMC, Ram and Ford Vehicles

Holly Hill, FL – October 30, 2017–Metra’s vehicle safety systems brand, iBeam, is introducing nine new factory replacement tailgate handle cameras for select Chevrolet, GMC, Ram and Ford vehicles. Installers can add an unobtrusive, rear-view backup camera that matches the vehicle’s factory tailgate, to connect with an aftermarket radio for video input. The new iBeam factory replacement tailgate cameras offer a 150 degree viewing angle, ⅓ inch CMOS camera with 0.5 LUX night vision and defeatable parking lines. This offers added visibility when backing up to allow drivers to see what’s behind them during the day or night, with a sharp and clear picture. A 26 foot harness is included with the factory replacement tailgate camera, to connect to the aftermarket radio display (radio not included).

See these new products at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, from October 31 to November 3, 2017. Metra Electronics will have their iBeam line of vehicle safety systems on display at booth #11639 in the North Hall. Metra’s off-road, powersports and truck accessories will be on display at booth #35227 in the South Hall.

Factory Replacement Tailgate Handle Camera Vehicle Applications

The TE-GTGCC is a chrome finished handle designed for Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500 (2007-2013), Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500 (2007-2014) vehicles. The TE-GMCH is a chrome finished handle designed for Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500 (2014-2017), Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500 (2015-2017), Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon (2015-2017), and the TE-GMTC is a black handle for these same applications. The TE-DGH is a black handle for Ram 1500 (2009-2017) and 2500 (2010-2017) trucks, also available in chrome finish (TE-DGHC). For Ford F-150 (2015-2017) trucks, the tailgate handle cameras are available in a chrome finish (TE-FDHC)or black (TE-FDH). The TE-FCTGC is a chrome finished handle and the TE-FTGC is a black handle designed for Ford F-150 (2004-2014) and Superduty F-250 to F-550 (2008-2014) trucks, excluding the F-150 2004 Heritage model.

Learn more about iBeam’s vehicle safety systems at iBeamUSA.com. Please visit Metra’s website to view product sales sheets, instructions, and to see specific, up to date vehicle applications for each part:

