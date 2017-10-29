KICKER Supported “The Cube” and 2017 Midwestspl Finals

STILLWATER, USA – KICKER ® geared up for the Midwestspl Finals, held this year at the Missouri State Fairgrounds in Sedalia October 28-29. KICKER is a proud sponsor of the 10th annual event, featuring the loudest vehicles in car audio.

KICKER sent a vehicle-support staff to the event to back JY Power, the lithium-battery manufacturer that continues to impress show- goers with “The Cube” – a 60,000-watt SPL vehicle sporting 40 KICKER elite Q-Class, 15-inch L7 ® square subwoofers, and more than 160 KICKER coaxial speakers.

Despite being operational for barely one month, the converted delivery truck has already broken 166 decibels with both doors open, and has appeared on the HBO newsmagazine program VICE.

This year’s Midwestspl Finals features a celebrity appearance by Derek Travis of the Discovery Channel TV show Street Outlaws. Driver of “The Silver Unit” Camaro, Travis will be at the Finals meeting fans and signing autographs.

MWSPL Director and founder Steve Benton describes the Finals as a way to “give back and thank you to the competitors,” waiving the fee for the first class each competitor enters. Each competitor also receives an after-party ticket and free t-shirt commemorating the event.

Fans and competitors can visit www.midwestspl.com/finals online for additional details.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

