KICKER Packs Booth with Custom Cars and Celebrities at SEMA Show

STILLWATER, USA (10/27/2017) – KICKER® announces a booth filled with world-class custom vehicles and a non-stop schedule of celebrity appearances at the 2017 SEMA Show, October 31-November 3 in Las Vegas. KICKER will be located in the Las Vegas Convention Center’s North Hall, booth #11861.

Featured in the KICKER booth this year is a handcrafted 1957 Ford Fairlane created by Kindig-It Design. The stars of Velocity Network’s Bitchin’ Rides, Dave Kindig and his team made this ground-up restoration, which has qualified as a candidate for the 2017 GoodGuys Custom Rod-of-the-Year.

In addition to the Kindig Fairlane, award-winning shop SIC CHOPS built a 1951 VW Beetle to be featured in the KICKER booth. The Beetle has a full, elite KICKER Q-Class audio system with five channels of active control, including the L7QB8 aluminum subwoofer enclosure and full Bluetooth® control.

KICKER has packed the booth with celebrity signings this year. Starting Tuesday from 1-2:30 p.m., fans can meet James Torrez, star of NFL Network’s Tackle My Ride and owner of Demented Customs in Hobbs, N.M. After that, Dave Kindig and KevDog from Kindig-It Design and Bitchin’ Rides meet their fans from 3-4 p.m.

On Wednesday, the stars of Discovery Channel’s Street Outlaws will be at the KICKER booth. These renowned drivers and fabricators will meet their fans, take pictures and sign autographs from 10-11:30 a.m., beginning with Farmtruck and AZN. From 1-3 p.m., Chuck “Death Trap” Seitsinger, “Daddy Dave” Comstock and Tina Pierce meet and greet from 1-3 p.m.

Then Thursday from 10-11:30 a.m., Mod Kids USA racers Mason Prater and Mia Chapman stop by the KICKER booth to meet Modified-Kart racing fans. Finally, Street Outlaws stars Justin “Big Chief” Shearer, Shawn “Murder Nova” Ellington, Jeff Lutz and Shane “Blackbird Vega” McAlary will be signing autographs from 1-3 p.m.

Powersports partner SSV Works™ will unveil a custom Polaris® GENERAL™ in the booth, with a massive audio system exceeding 3000 watts of power. The side-by-side’s system includes KICKER marine and powersports speakers and amplifiers, four L7QB8 subwoofer enclosures and four slim CompRT® 10-inch subwoofers. A closer inspection also reveals an SSV Works under-dash subwoofer enclosure, custom kick-panel pods with KICKER all-weather 6.5-inch speakers, an SSV Works cage mount with KICKER speakers, and a direct-fit dash kit with SSV Works MRB3 Bluetooth controller.

The KICKER VSS™ (Vehicle-Specific Solutions) Chevy® Tahoe will also be in the booth as the focus of audio demonstrations using vehicle-specific gear. The amplifier from the VSS PowerStage™ upgrade is designed to integrate seamlessly with the factory radio and speaker system, increasing power by 50 watts per channel. The amp’s digital signal processor and 200-watt powered subwoofer are acoustically optimized for the Tahoe’s cabin space.

Several elite builders throughout the show have chosen KICKER audio gear in their SEMA projects. Elite builders like the Ring Brothers, Kindig-It Designs, Classic Car Studio and RMD Garage are among more than 80 world-class vehicles that feature KICKER audio gear in their builds this year. Full event details are available on the SEMA Show web page at www.semashow.com.

KICKER Performance Audio products, a division of Stillwater Designs and Audio, Inc.®, are available for the mobile and home audio aftermarket at authorized retailers worldwide, and also as Original Equipment for automobile manufacturers. Consumers seeking more information on KICKER or Livin’ Loud® may call the Consumer Information Line at 1-800-256-5425 or visit the brand website at www.kicker.com. Follow KICKER socially at Facebook.com/kickeraudio, Twitter.com/kickeraudio, Instagram.com/kickeraudio, or Pinterest.com/kickeraudio.

