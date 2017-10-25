WetSounds Inc. Will Be Exhibiting a New Line of Products at SEMA 2017

(10/26/2017) – Wet Sounds Inc. -The World Leader in High-Performance Marine Audio will be exhibiting a new line of products at this year’s SEMA Show in Las Vegas Oct. 31-Nov 3. Highlighting this year’s show will be the release of the MC -1 Marine Media Center System. The MC-1 has 4 Zones of Independently controlled audio output with 4V Signal RCA Outputs and built in power. Other features include Bluetooth streaming, Auxiliary input, USB input, along with AM/FM/Weather Band tuner with RDS. The MC-1 also has full Pandora and Spotify control. The WS-MC1 comes with the main display (MC-MD), black box (MC-BB) and 8ft extension cable to connect the MC-BB and MC-MD, along with wiring harness and mounting hardware.

Wet Sounds Inc. will also feature the fully restored “Nightmare” 1950 Cadillac, a copper/black matte classic build that will be a show stopper along with a 1967 Lincoln Continental Convertible. Both vehicles will feature the latest in Wet Sounds High-Performance Marine Audio products. In tow will be two matching tow boats featuring a Tige RZX2 and Malibu 23LSV both fully loaded with the ultimate Wet Sounds Marine Audio systems.

Wet Sounds is teaming up with Discovery Channel’s Diesel Brothers as HeavyD and Diesel Dave will be signing autographs and taking photos in the Wet Sounds’ booth Thursday November 2nd at 3pm.

Located in booth #11677 Wet Sounds Inc. is eager to show off and be loud and clear as the leader in high-performance audio. Wet Sounds personnel will be on site and ready to offer personal demonstrations of all our products.

For more information on Wet Sounds Inc. visit www.WETSOUNDS.com or call 877-938-7757.

