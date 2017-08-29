Rydeen Promotes Torres and Shahriary

TORRANCE, CA (08.30.2017) – Rydeen Mobile Electronics has announced the promotion of Ruben Torres and Jordan Shahriary as regional sales managers effective immediately. Ruben Torres has been with Rydeen for five years and most recently working in the position of inside sales coordinator. Torres has been promoted to the position of Eastern Regional Sales Manager.

Jordan Shahriary has been with Rydeen for nearly two years in the capacity as the National Product Trainer. In addition to the product training position, Shahriary is assigned as the Western Regional Sales Manager.

Both Torres and Shahriary report directly to Mike Northup, Director of Sales and Marketing for Rydeen Mobile Electronics. “I look forward to working with both Ruben and Jordan in managing our sales representatives and sales with all of our customers throughout North America including Canada,” stated Northup.

Jordan Shahriary stated, “I am looking forward to the challenge. If I do not take good care of my customers, then my competitors will”. On a similar note Ruben Torres stated, “I am genuinely excited about working with our sales reps and customers in this new role. My goal is to make the eastern region stronger with Rydeen.”

Both Ruben and Jordan recently completed a successful two-week road trip around the MERA Knowledge Fest in Dallas using the Rydeen van while working with our Rydeen sales representative, Alan Wojtas.

Visit rydeenmobile.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

