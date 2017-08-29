Mobile Soundstage Engineering Sets 2-Day Seminar

BIXBY, OK (08.30.2017) – The Mobile Soundstage Engineering 2017 Car Audio Advanced Sound Quality Seminar is set for September 9th and 10th – Saturday and Sunday.

The 2-day seminar, to be held at MSE’s Bixby OK location, is designed for anyone wanting to learn how to make car audio systems sound their very best. Mark Eldridge, ASQS presenter, stated, “This is not a class where folks just sit and listen to an instructor reading a presentation on a screen. As part of the ASQS we discuss topics and then use real world audio/music demonstrations to explain them. As a member of the class you will use your own brain, hands and ears to work with the tools, apply the techniques, to develop your own skills and abilities.”

ASQS will get deep into topics including the many parts of music and recordings like 1. Audio reference and critical listening skills, 2. The human hearing system and using our ears, 3. Using SQ acoustical analyzers, RTA’s ect, 4. Working with the in-car acoustical environment, 5. Audio system design and component selection, 6. Advanced tuning skills and techniques, 7. SQ competition specific considerations, 8. Advanced OE integration requirements and many more specialty SQ related topics.

“Don’t miss this opportunity to expand your sound quality skills and knowledge. Make your plans now. All the details follow,” Eldridge noted.

Date: September 9th and 10th – Saturday and Sunday- 9 AM to 6 PM each day.

Address: Mobile Soundstage Engineering facility 12810 South Memorial Drive, #303 Bixby, OK 740008.

Pricing: $475 per person that includes test/setup CD’s, extensive seminar notebook, T-Shirt, etc.

Contact: Mark Eldridge 918-810-2535 or email meldridge@mblsound.com

Share this:



Tweet

Email

