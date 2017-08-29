dB’s for Diabetes Raised More Than $7,600 During 3rd Annual Event

WAUPAN, WI (08.30.2017) – Cody Allard, event organizer, would like to thank everyone for participating at the 3rd Annual dB’s for Diabetes dB Drag Racing event in Waupun, WI on July 29, 2017. The event, at the Community Center, was made possible through the participation of the supporters, sponsors, and volunteers. The goal was to continue to elevate the event to new heights that surpass any goal that has been previously set for the show.

Organizers would like to thank participants for the following:

* Team Hard Wangin’ and Josh Mertzig from RPM Speed and Custom for donating funding for awards and/or awards themselves.

* The Ours family for donating the money to fund the sanctioning fees and help keep this a 3x DB Drag event.

* Dave and Lindy Hull who have once again donated the food.

* Mark Burdick who has been instrumental in helping us with website creation, hosting, and updating, and for being the official photographer of this year’s event!

* Jeremy Weber and Eric Frey for judging their perspective organizations and keeping everything running extremely smooth.

* Everyone who donated to this year’s raffle:

Geoff Cayemberg – Project DB

Achilli Ruffolo – Ruff Creationz

Jeff Smith – Droppin’ HZ

Mario Ricci – SPL Cartel

Tony’s Pizza

Waupun Napa

Jeremy Weber – Sound Mekanix

Diane and Wayne Luedtke

Willy Hinz

Mike Singer – Singer Alternators

Terry Hazelton – Hazelton Sound

Jacob Morris – Got 160’s Demo Muzik

Jim Bates

Nate Dieter

Homan Auto of Waupun

“Also a big thank you to very one who volunteered their time to help us make this year’s event happen…from set up to clean up. My wife Danielle, Dave and Lindy Hull, Pam Vankirk, Mackenzie and Matt Zorn, Rhonda and Cassidy Pluim, and Willy Hinz,” Allard stated.

Continuing, Allard added, “Because of all of these supporters and sponsors, along with all the participants, I’m extremely excited to say that the 2017 DBs For Diabetes event has once again blown away previous years fundraising records. I’m proud to announce that this year’s event has raised over $7,600. This is almost $2000 more than we were able to donate last year! Now, where do we go from here? As I’ve said, this show is a year-round process.”

Here’s what’s planned:

* Already there have been talks for bringing SQ back (looking at making this a 2x event).

* If funding allows, dB Drag and Bass Race will continue to be a 3x event and we are also in talks about bringing in IDBL.

* Looking at adding a car show, same day, and we will be in talks with the city shortly about the possibility of have the street shut down to allow us even more space to grow.

Concluding, Allard related, “Thank you all for making this possible! I am truly humbled and amazed at how much we grow every year and how quickly this is becoming THE event to be at. Stay tuned for more announcements as there are even more things in the works behind the scenes. Here’s to looking forward to once again making next year even bigger and even better.”

Visit dbsfordiabetes.org for more.

