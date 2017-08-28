KICKER at OC Jeep Week with XRV and Show Truck

OCEAN CITY, MD (08.29.2017) – KICKER served as the title sponsor of Ocean City Jeep Week, August 24th-27th, at the Ocean City Convention Center. The Kicker XVR and show truck were “Livin’ Loud” for members of the huge crowd. The XRV rolling showroom, complete with a full line of Kicker audio gear, includes the 20,000 watt “Boom Room” with a wall full of 15” Q-Class L7 subwoofers.

Located in front of the Convention Center entrance, KICKER paired with the Exotic Sound and Tint booth. The Salisbury MD retailer, Kicker and Opus Marketing staffs were on hand to answer questions, install audio equipment and accessories for Jeep enthusiasts. Next to Exotic Sound, KICKER featured a new Dodge show truck featuring products from its Yellow Line, designed by the KICKER Special Projects Team.

Area Kicker rep firm Opus Marketing coordinated the OC Jeep Week activities. Jeremy Wynn and Josh Alexander drove the Kicker XRV and show truck from Stillwater OK to Ocean City for the event. Kicker regional managers Matt Matheson and Tracy Focht were on site for the event. The Exotic Sound and Tint crew, headed by store owner Kerry Thomas, was 9 members strong. The Opus Marketing included Jamie White, Bruno Berg, Chuck Ottati and Todd Ess.

Opus Marketing’s White stated to 12voltnews.com, “This OC Jeep was probably the busiest show we’ve ever worked. I have never seen car audio sell like this. It was a throwback to the early 2000’s. On Friday alone there were 16 full systems featuring Kicker that were sold and installed. Actually more product had to be ordered and shipped for Saturday delivery. We were all Livin’ Loud.”

“We were absolutely covered up at Exotic Sound and Tint. We put together system packages that were on fire. This is my 7th year to exhibit at OC Jeep and this year’s event was by far the busiest. We went through a pallet of L7 subwoofers and were tracking the UPS Saturday delivery constantly so we could finish the installations we had booked. In fact, we closed the store and had everyone at the event where we wrote nearly a month’s worth of business,” Thomas related.

Focht, Kicker Western Regional, commented, “I wanted to come to Matt’s territory to help understand the differences between West Coast and East Coast Jeepers. They all have a lot in common and have the love and desire for cool Jeeps and love their audio. Working along side local retailer Exotic Sound helped show Kicker’s desire to be very supportive of our extended Kicker family.”

Matt Matheson is the Kicker Eastern Regional and also worked side-by-side with the Exotic Sound and Tint throughout the 3-event.

Jeremy Wynn and Josh Alexander were behind the wheels for the Kicker XRV and Dodge show truck for the 3,000+ mile trip to the OC Jeep Week in Ocean City.

Alexander related, “Seeing the excitement from all at OC Jeep Week was terrific. We had a lot of people through and “Livin’ Loud” in the “Boom Room.” The last couple of days we had to dial it back a bit at the request of local authorities. Jeremy and I are both dedicated drivers who can handle the Kicker XRV that is a huge rig. It’s always great to have a second set of eyes in some of the tight parking areas.”

Alexander is a 25 year Kicker employee who spends time making sure orders get out of the Kicker warehouse on time when he is not on the road.

Several events were planned on the OC Jeep Week schedule. Each day began at 7 a.m., with 250 Jeepers cruising the Ocean City sand at the Beach Crawl. This is the only time all year Ocean City permits Jeeps on the sand. Mud and obstacle courses were planned daily, as was a Kids Zone, Vendors Row and more. A Show N’ Shine was on tap for Thursday and Friday evenings.

More info is available on the OC Jeep Week web page, www.oceancityjeepweek.com.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

