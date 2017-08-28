EchoMaster and PAC Introduce MCI-GM51 for GM Vehicles

Whether you are driving, parking, towing, or transporting, adding safety cameras eliminate those blind spots and provide additional driving support. Safety cameras can make parking much easier – with visibility of your blind spots, you can maneuver into almost any space with ease.
With MCI-GM51, you can add blind spot, rear, front, trunk, tailgate, or roof mount cameras – your multi-camera viewing solution can be customized to best meet your driving needs. If you are using your vehicle to tow, you can check on your load to make sure it gets to your destination safely.When adding blind spot cameras, the vehicle’s turn signals automatically trigger the side lane change assistance cameras making it easier to see around your vehicle when changing lanes to aid in collision avoidance.
With backup cameras, putting the vehicle in reverse will automatically display what is behind the vehicle improving your rear vision to help you reverse with confidence. If the vehicle is equipped with a factory backup camera, the multi-camera interface will give you the ability to override the factory backup camera for multi-camera viewing options to give you the viewing solution you want.
On an 8” factory screen, you can access a touch screen GUI that gives you the control to switch between your camera views manually, creating a responsive, customized and seamless viewing of your blind spots.PAC recommends EchoMaster cameras when equipping a multi-camera viewing solution to assure that you have a trusted safety solution.
To see camera options, visit echomaster.com.
MCI-GM51 is a plug-n-play interface – simplifying and saving time in the installation process. The interface features a low-voltage differential signaling (LVDS) digital output displaying quality video from the cameras to the factory screen to give you the information you need for a more informed driving experience.MCI-GM51 is currently available at a suggested retail price of $599.99, which includes the integration module, a power adapter harness, a camera input and power harness, installation accessories (NVH kit and cable ties), and the instruction manual. Cameras are sold separately from EchoMaster.
Vehicle Applications
MCI-GM51 is compatible with the following vehicles with 4.2” and 8” screens:
2015-2017 Chevrolet Colorado
2015-2017 Chevrolet Silverado
2015-2017 Chevrolet Suburban
2015-2017 Chevrolet Tahoe
2015-2017 GMC Canyon
2015-2017 GMC Sierra
2015-2017 GMC Yukon
Visit pac-audio.com for more.
Profile
You must be logged in to post a comment.