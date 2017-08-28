EchoMaster and PAC Introduce MCI-GM51 for GM Vehicles

– EchoMaster and PAC, Power Brands of AAMP Global, are introducing a new multi-camera interface, MCI-GM51, for select 2014 – 2017 GM trucks and SUVs with 4.2” and 8” screens. MCI-GM51 is an integrated safety solution from PAC giving you the ability to add up to four EchoMaster cameras on your vehicle to enhance awareness of your surroundings, enabling a safer and more informed driving experience.

Whether you are driving, parking, towing, or transporting, adding safety cameras eliminate those blind spots and provide additional driving support. Safety cameras can make parking much easier – with visibility of your blind spots, you can maneuver into almost any space with ease.

With MCI-GM51, you can add blind spot, rear, front, trunk, tailgate, or roof mount cameras – your multi-camera viewing solution can be customized to best meet your driving needs. If you are using your vehicle to tow, you can check on your load to make sure it gets to your destination safely.

With backup cameras, putting the vehicle in reverse will automatically display what is behind the vehicle improving your rear vision to help you reverse with confidence. If the vehicle is equipped with a factory backup camera, the multi-camera interface will give you the ability to override the factory backup camera for multi-camera viewing options to give you the viewing solution you want.

On an 8” factory screen, you can access a touch screen GUI that gives you the control to switch between your camera views manually, creating a responsive, customized and seamless viewing of your blind spots.

To see camera options, visit echomaster.com.

MCI-GM51 is a plug-n-play interface – simplifying and saving time in the installation process. The interface features a low-voltage differential signaling (LVDS) digital output displaying quality video from the cameras to the factory screen to give you the information you need for a more informed driving experience.

Vehicle Applications

MCI-GM51 is compatible with the following vehicles with 4.2” and 8” screens:

2015-2017 Chevrolet Colorado

2015-2017 Chevrolet Silverado

2015-2017 Chevrolet Suburban

2015-2017 Chevrolet Tahoe

2015-2017 GMC Canyon

2015-2017 GMC Sierra

2015-2017 GMC Yukon

