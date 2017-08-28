DD Audio Expands D Series Amplifier Lineup

– DD Audio has announced the expansion of their D Series amplifier lineup with the addition of the D4.60. The D4.60 is a mini chassis, one-sided control amplifier designed to make space constrained installations a breeze. This next-gen full-range digital amp delivers 4 x 60 watts of continuous power into 4 Ohm loads and 4 x 85 watts into 2 Ohm loads. In bridge mode, the mini-D turns into a little powerhouse of a 2 channel amp, delivering up to 200 watts per channel. It also features a conformal-coated PCB for added moisture and dust protection in harsh environments; making it perfect for motorcycles, UTVs, and boats.

All wiring and controls are located on one side for ease of hook-up in fairings, dashes, under seats, behind seats or in consoles. Low-level inputs, high-level inputs, pass through RCAs and selectable LP/FULL/HP crossovers make the D4.60 ideal for a simple to complex system design.

● Continuous Power: 4 x 60 Watts @ 4 Ohm / 2 x 170 @ 4 Ohm● MOSFET POWER SUPPLY AMPLIFIER● DOUBLE SIDED THROUGH HOLE PCB● CONFORMAL COATED PCB● VARIABLE 12dB/Oct CROSSOVERS● PASS-THROUGH OUTPUT● HIGH-LEVEL INPUT SIGNAL SENSE TURN ON● 2-WAY PROTECTION: SPEAKER SHORT, THERMAL (D4.60)

Visit ddaudio.com for more.

