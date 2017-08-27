The Steel Valley Regional Packed The HARV

NEW CUMBERLAND, WV (08.28.2017) – The SPL-SQology Steel Valley show filled the HARV Arena at the Mountaineer Casino and Resort on August 19th and 20th. The event was a 3X MECA SQ and SPL plus MECA Car Show, IASCA 3X SQ/IDBL with dB DragRacing and BassRace 3X. A Top 30 SQ Showdown was also on the event schedule.

Larry Chijner, the force behind the event stated, “The event was a huge success as we had over 100 cars and trucks participate in the 2-day Steel Valley Regional at the Mountaineer Gaming Resort. In all we judged over 400 score sheets in competition formats. Prizes and trophies were to everyone that participated in every format.”

Cars came from all across the U.S. including California, Florida and Colorado for the event. Brian Mitchell drove the Arc Audio Caddy from California to West Virginia with a 3-day in-booth stop at KnowledgeFest 2017 in Dallas along the way.

“We would like to thank the companies and individuals who supported the event…including Arc Audio the Title Sponsor, Hybrid Audio, Brax Helix, Match, JL Audio, Hertz/Audison, Audible Physics, Sinfoni, Steve Head from Audionutz, Matt Hall from Revelation Audio, Ohio Generator, Davis Distribution and Kicker. Also to Jeff Smith from Stinger for helping out with prizes for the Top 30 round” Chijner related.

The casino attracts over 10,000 visitors each day and the HARV was just a short walk. Attracting many of those visitors put car audio in front of a large number of consumers. The event was open to the public free of charge for the weekend.

MECA Commish commented, “Our club was really excited about the rebirth of the Steel Valley Regional event. We had a big weekend for SQL, SPL plus Show & Shine competitors.”

The Steel Valley Regional is part of a series of shows called SPL-Sqology that is coordinated by Klifton Keplinger.

Concluding Chijner stated “We would like to say a special thanks to all the competitors and judges that made this event so successful. Also, a heartfelt thank you to the competitors who supported and donated to the Davis Phinney Foundation. We are looking into dates for next year and look to make the Steel Valley Regional event even larger on the competition scene. More to come soon.”

For more email Larry Chijner lchijner@levinfurniture.com

