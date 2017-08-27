DroneMobile Voice Control for Google Home Now Available

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON (08/28/2017) – Firstech, makers of aftermarket remote start and security solutions, has announced the launch of the new DroneMobile voice control feature for Google Home and Google Assisstant.

DroneMobile is a connected car solution that gives drivers the ability to lock/unlock, GPS track, and remote start their vehicles using their smartphone. In 2016, Firstech expanded the DroneMobile app to work on wearable devices such as the Apple Watch and Android Wear.

DroneMobile users that have an active subscription will be able to enable the DroneMobile voice control feature via Google Assistant app, which is available for Android and iOS. Once enabled, users will be able to use voice commands to lock, unlock, and track the location of their vehicle. For the time being, remote start features have not yet been enabled through voice control as a safety precaution. Firstech plans on releasing updates in the near future to safely implement remote start.

Earlier this summer, Firstech released the DroneMobile skill for Amazon Alexa devices. The company is also currently in development for Apple’s Siri, which would make DroneMobile compatible with the “Big 3” of voice control solutions.

“Hands-free voice control remains a top priority for Firstech’s development of DroneMobile,” comments Firstech’s managing director, Jason Kaminski. “Working with Alexa and Google Home opens the door for countless opportunities for DroneMobile to integrate with Hundreds of other cloud-connected products.”

DroneMobile solutions are available exclusively at authorized retail locations across North America. To request more information, or to find an authorized dealer near you, please visit www.dronemobile.com

