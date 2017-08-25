Great to See 12volt Companies Instagrammin’ 

SHREVEPORT, LA (08.26.2017) – Many proactive 12volt companies across the U.S., and around the globe, are utilizing the power of Instagram to engage and connect with followers plus consumers.

The vast majority of people utilizing social media don’t want to be “sold to.” The examples in this 12voltBite illustrate companies delivering an attention grabbing message to their followers.

Soundz Plus in Naperville IL opened a new location. A recent Instagram post showed the new location and a crowd attending an opening event. The post encouraged others to come checkout the new location. All the best Marty.

Car Toys in Tulsa made an attention grabbing post featuring product category flags outside their store. The Car Toys Tulsa location is adjacent to a huge shopping center and literally thousands of cars pass the flags every day. Good job Charles.

Ken’s Car Tunes, with stores in Mobile and Pensacola, utilized a compelling graphic from Advent and VOXX Electronics. The graphic and message highlights in-vehicle entertainment and the wide selection of mobile video solutions for the open road available from VOXX. Keep up the good work Ken.

“Our goal is to encourage all across the 12volt industry to utilize this incredibly powerful social media tool to increase their company’s visibility in the marketplace. Instagram is a free app. Using only a smartphone or tablet, images and comments, can be shared with followers in less than a minute. Images posted to Instagram can automatically post to Facebook and Twitter. Companies who post images of primo installations, new products, new displays and events are connecting with followers and consumers. Utilizing the power of Instagram could definitely lead to visibility, store traffic and a good shot at writing business for 12volt retailers and other companies,” commented Mike Van Horn.

See the 12volt Central Studio “News Today” headlines post every business day, Week’s HiLites on Saturdays and Happy Birthday wishes on Sunday. “Reps on the Road,” 12voltToons and other frequent posts drive home the power of Instagrammin’.

Want to see your post on the 12volt News Network? Use #12voltnews…..you never know!

On Instagram @12voltnews see right at 6,000 12VoltBite posts.

