The Proline BBQ & Summer Sale Capped the Summer

BROOKLYN, NY (08.25.2017) – The Proline Car Stereo BBQ and Summer Sale on Sunday August 13th connected with the local community and filled the Utica Avenue store in Brooklyn with customers.

“It was an awesome day for car stereo. Our End of Summer Sale included a lot of community involvement. Leaders from the neighborhood, along with local police, came to event and enjoyed a great day with BBQ plus live music. We also had great deals and plenty of giveaways. Our staff members from all three stores worked the event. A special thanks to reps and vendors. Pioneer, Rockford, Kenwood and Kicker contributed greatly to the success of the event. Capping the day Eric Smith shared a great cigar with me. All had a fun time and for many of us it didn’t seem like work,” Shef Sadik commented to 12voltnews.com.

Eric Smith, Northeastern Marketing, “The BBQ and Summer Sale was a very good event and different than many of the Proline events that include a car show. We were on site with the Rockford Mini Sound Lab and were able to spend time with members of the crowd to talk about high end car stereo as well as let them experience the sound pressure chamber in the Sound Lab. Inventory was stacked high and the summer deals were RED Hot. The live music during the day kept everything rocking throughout the day. We also had a chance to show the latest Audio Control and Renegade products to a lot of customers in the store.”

Jeff Shultz, Pioneer District Manager, related, “This event gave back to the community and created a lot of good will. It was well attended and once again people were waiting in line to enter the store once the gates opened. Sales were strong on the Pioneer NEX units, both with and without builtin Nav. Hits were Waze and the new Pioneer AVH/NEX models that were just introduced in July which give users the ability to control Waze fully from their head unit. Pioneer woofer sales were strong too. The live band kept the crowd entertained throughout the entire day. Delicious BBQ too. Proline has not only been a major retailer in the area but is now looked on as part of the community and is working to make the neighborhood a better place. Pioneer is extremely proud to have Proline as a partner.”

A big thank you to Khamahl Murray, along with Eric Smith and Matt Gonzalez, for the super images in this article.

Visit prolinenyc.com for more.

