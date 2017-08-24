Powerbass Shipping New 4XL Shallow Mount Components

Perfectly paired, their 4XL-65T and 4XL-2H Drivers are controlled with an included 12db crossover network to provide you with the best PRO Audio experience possible.Engineering prowess is what put PowerBass on the map in PRO Audio, the 4XL65C Components are no exception. They have integrated only the best parts available along with cutting-edge Acoustic Engineering and mixed them with the Design Engineering team’s vast experience in PRO Audio Design
Powerbass’ SPL Mixology Department has put together a complete line of 4XL SPL products for not only the bass heads and loud mouths in your family, but the serious competitors that will not accept anything short of winning.
powerbassusa.com
