Powerbass Shipping New 4XL Shallow Mount Components

– Powerbass has introduced its latest engineering marvel to Pro Audio Fanatics worldwide, the 4XL-65C Shallow Mount Mid-Range Component. Now you can get that PRO Audio Sound in just about any application with their new thin mount design.

Perfectly paired, their 4XL-65T and 4XL-2H Drivers are controlled with an included 12db crossover network to provide you with the best PRO Audio experience possible.

Powerbass’ SPL Mixology Department has put together a complete line of 4XL SPL products for not only the bass heads and loud mouths in your family, but the serious competitors that will not accept anything short of winning.

Visit powerbassusa.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

