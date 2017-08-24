PAC Releases Gloss Black Dash Kit for 2016-17 Nissan Titan

CLEARWATER, FL (08.25.2017) – PAC has announced the American International NDK754GB and Best Kits by PAC BKNDK754GB dash kit in gloss black, designed for aftermarket radio installation in the 2016 – 2017 Nissan Titan. The dash kit will install one single ISO radio with pocket or one double DIN radio – hardware and instructions are included. The dash kit is available in gloss black to match vehicle’s gloss black accents – replacing the factory gloss black radio.

NDK754GB and BKNDK754GB are compatible with the following wire harnesses and adapters:

Wire Harness: NWH704Antenna Adapter: NI6

Best Kits by PAC:

Wire Harness: BHA7552

Antenna Adapter: BAA36

For more info, visit www.pac-audio.com for more.

