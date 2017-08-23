ProBox Rocked in Big D at KnowledgeFest 2017

– ProBox, a first-time exhibitor at KnowledgeFest, rocked the show floor in the Dallas Convention Center. The 80’ x 30’ ProBox layout featured the company’s eye-catching semi rig with 53’ trailer in the booth. Side-by-sides, a Club Car, ProBox UTV tops and product displays featuring ProBox vehicle specific enclosures were spotted in the 2400 square foot booth.

Gerald Kirkland, ProBox founder, stated to 12voltnews.com, “We had an amazing show. Our products were so well received by dealers attending KnowledgeFest 2017 in Dallas. Our roots are in the specialty vehicle specific speaker box category. Over the past few years, with the growth of the power sports industry, that has been our main focus and we have created many products for side-by-sides including custom tops. With KnowledgeFest being close to our home base in Kaufman, TX we felt it was a good opportunity to show 12volt retailers our power sports products plus extensive lineup of vehicle specific speaker boxes and other products.”

The ProBox staff at KnowledgeFest was 8 people strong and included Kirkland and wife Kelly. All of the remaining team members were dedicated staffers who shared their extensive knowledge of the ProBox products with those in the booth and inside the semi trailer showroom.

Quad State Distribution, located in Dallas, TX, stocks a wide range of ProBox products. Quad State’s Tracy Farr was in the booth at KnowledgeFest. Farr stated, “The power sports category is red hot and the ProBox lineup is designed for performance and specific applications. We keep a good inventory and are serving a growing base of ProBox dealers.”

Visit www.probox.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

