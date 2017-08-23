Featured

ProBox Rocked in Big D at KnowledgeFest 2017

ProBox founder Gerald Kirkland pictured in the company's booth at KnowledgeFest with the big rig, with 53' trailer, in the background.

DALLAS, TX (08.24.2017) – ProBox, a first-time exhibitor at KnowledgeFest, rocked the show floor in the Dallas Convention Center. The 80’ x 30’ ProBox layout featured the company’s eye-catching semi rig with 53’ trailer in the booth. Side-by-sides, a Club Car, ProBox UTV tops and product displays featuring ProBox vehicle specific enclosures were spotted in the 2400 square foot booth.

Gerald Kirkland, ProBox founder, stated to 12voltnews.com, “We had an amazing show. Our products were so well received by dealers attending KnowledgeFest 2017 in Dallas. Our roots are in the specialty vehicle specific speaker box category. Over the past few years, with the growth of the power sports industry, that has been our main focus and we have created many products for side-by-sides including custom tops. With KnowledgeFest being close to our home base in Kaufman, TX we felt it was a good opportunity to show 12volt retailers our power sports products plus extensive lineup of vehicle specific speaker boxes and other products.”

LEFT: The inside of the ProBox trailer is a great show room highlighting ProBox products... many live! Techs John and Matt are pictured with Joei from Sales working with dealers. RIGHT: ProBox accessories displayed inside the trailer.

LEFT: This rotating cylinder sprays water into the compartment to demonstrate ProBox components are designed to perform in extreme power sports environments. RIGHT: A wall of live ProBox products.

The inside of the ProBox semi is an outstanding showcase of a wide range of ProBox products…complete with LED showroom lighting. The gear inside the semi showroom was live and rocked the show floor. “We had a couple complaints about our music being loud. But heck, we are in the car audio business,” Kirkland offered.

The ProBox staff at KnowledgeFest was 8 people strong and included Kirkland and wife Kelly. All of the remaining team members were dedicated staffers who shared their extensive knowledge of the ProBox products with those in the booth and inside the semi trailer showroom.

LEFT: Gerald Kirkland (R) pictured with Tracy Farr and a selection of vehicle specific products. Farr's Quad State Distribution stocks a wide selection of vehicle specific ProBox audio gear. RIGHT: Kirkland with an example of a side-by-side top ProBox manufactures to fit Polaris, Kawasaki, CAN AM and Honda.

The new ProBox 38-page catalog highlights the company's extensive lineup for 12volt retailers.

“Our setup at shows with the semi rig, including KnowledgeFest, works so well. Inside the trailer is an elevator that lifts a floor. We load display product on that floor and raise the elevator. Then we drive the UTV’s into the trailer, close the door and we are down the road,” Kirkland added.

Quad State Distribution, located in Dallas, TX, stocks a wide range of ProBox products. Quad State’s Tracy Farr was in the booth at KnowledgeFest. Farr stated, “The power sports category is red hot and the ProBox lineup is designed for performance and specific applications. We keep a good inventory and are serving a growing base of ProBox dealers.”

Visit www.probox.com for more.

