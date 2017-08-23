ProBox Rocked in Big D at KnowledgeFest 2017

Gerald Kirkland, ProBox founder, stated to 12voltnews.com, “We had an amazing show. Our products were so well received by dealers attending KnowledgeFest 2017 in Dallas. Our roots are in the specialty vehicle specific speaker box category. Over the past few years, with the growth of the power sports industry, that has been our main focus and we have created many products for side-by-sides including custom tops. With KnowledgeFest being close to our home base in Kaufman, TX we felt it was a good opportunity to show 12volt retailers our power sports products plus extensive lineup of vehicle specific speaker boxes and other products.”The inside of the ProBox semi is an outstanding showcase of a wide range of ProBox products…complete with LED showroom lighting. The gear inside the semi showroom was live and rocked the show floor. “We had a couple complaints about our music being loud. But heck, we are in the car audio business,” Kirkland offered.
The ProBox staff at KnowledgeFest was 8 people strong and included Kirkland and wife Kelly. All of the remaining team members were dedicated staffers who shared their extensive knowledge of the ProBox products with those in the booth and inside the semi trailer showroom.“Our setup at shows with the semi rig, including KnowledgeFest, works so well. Inside the trailer is an elevator that lifts a floor. We load display product on that floor and raise the elevator. Then we drive the UTV’s into the trailer, close the door and we are down the road,” Kirkland added.
Quad State Distribution, located in Dallas, TX, stocks a wide range of ProBox products. Quad State’s Tracy Farr was in the booth at KnowledgeFest. Farr stated, “The power sports category is red hot and the ProBox lineup is designed for performance and specific applications. We keep a good inventory and are serving a growing base of ProBox dealers.”
Visit www.probox.com for more.
