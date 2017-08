DOUGLASVILLE, GA (08.24.2017) – Omega Research & Development Technologies, Inc. is now shipping the AC-2.0 Air-Tank & Compressor Combo unit.

The AC-2.0 is the big brother to the AC-1.5 and gives you 30 more PSI and an additional ½ gallon of air capacity to give your train horns that added boost.

For info, visit caralarm.com or email javier@caralarm.com.

