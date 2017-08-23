CRUX Releases All In One GM Radio Replacement Interface with Video Switching

RESEDA, CA (08.24.2017) – Crux Interfacing Solutions announced today that it is releasing the SOOGM-15V Interface for ClassII GM vehicles. The SOOGM-15V is available now and currently shipping. The SOOGM-15V is the next interface after the hugely successful SOOGM-16V Crux Interfacing displayed at KnowledgeFest in Dallas.

Rich DeSclafani from CRUX stated “The new SOOGM-15V improves upon our rock-solid GM Radio Replacement interfaces. This kit combines everything needed to change the radio in older Class II GM vehicles. We have simplified the installation down to one single plug n’ play module that does everything. From an installation, cost and feature perspective these interfaces are the best choice when changing the radio in these vehicles”

PRODUCT LINK: SOOGM-15V

SOOGM-15V FEATURES:

• ONE SINGLE PRE-PROGRAMMED & 100% PLUG N’ PLAY MODULE DOES EVERYTHING

• No vehicle or computer programming needed, no additional connections, three products in one sku (SWC,RR,ANT ADPT)

• Retains factory features in select GM Class II vehicles while functioning with an aftermarket radio

• Pre-programmed to retain factory Steering Wheel Controls

• Retains OnStar, factory Rear view camera and chime functions

• Adds Forced Front view camera while in motion using the SOURCE DOWN or AM/FM button on the steering wheel controls on select vehicles

• Supports Bose, non-Bose and Y-91 audio systems

• EIA color coded wiring for easy installation

• Includes Antenna Adapter

For vehicle compatibility and more, visit www.cruxinterfacing.com

