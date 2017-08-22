Rydeen Adds DAS as a New Distributor

T orrance, Calif. – August 23, 2017: Rydeen Mobile Electronics announces the addition of DAS Companies of Palmyra, Pennsylvania as a distributor of the Rydeen branded products. Specialty Marketing of Mechanicsville, Virginia remain as an exclusive Rydeen distributors for the Virginia and Washington DC territory. Additionally, Specialty Marketing is authorized to distribute both Rydeen and RoadGear products for territories including Pennsylvania, Upstate New York, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland.

Specialty Marketing has been distributing the Rydeen products for over seven years, one of the oldest distributor for the company.

“We look forward to the additional market representation in Mid-Atlantic region with the addition of DAS” states Phil Maeda, President and CEO of Rydeen Mobile Electronics.

Rydeen is currently looking to further expand distribution in Michigan, Chicago, Minnesota and the Pacific Northwest. Any interested distributors should contact Mike Northup, Director of Sales and Marketing at 310-787- 7880.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

