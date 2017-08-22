KICKER Takes XRV and Show Trucks to OC Jeep Week

STILLWATER, USA (08/23/2017)– This weekend KICKER ® will serve as the title sponsor of Ocean City Jeep ® Week, August 24 27 at the Ocean City (Md.) Convention Center.

Located in front of the Convention Center entrance, KICKER will pair with the Exotic Sound and Tint (Salisbury, Md.) booth and have staff on hand to answer questions, install audio equipment and Jeep accessories. Next to Exotic Sound, KICKER will feature a new show truck featuring products from its yellow line, designed by the KICKER Special Projects Team. The booth will also have a genuine Hauk Designs Ford ® Bronco, with a custom sound system installed by Sounds So Good Car Audio of Waynesboro, Pa.

New for this year, KICKER will bring the XRV (Xtreme Recreation Vehicle) to OC Jeep Week. The XRV is a rolling showroom, complete with a full line of KICKER audio gear and the 20,000-watt “Boom Room” with a wall full of 15-inch, Q-Class L7 ® subwoofers.

The Hauk “Search-and- Rescue” Ford Bronco designed by Hauk/SSG will also be in the KICKER booth. The all-terrain Bronco is fitted with tracks (instead of wheels) and a full KICKER audio system, including a KMC20 source unit, a five-channel CX-Series amplifier, CS-Series speakers and a CompVX™ 10-inch sub.

Hauk Designs of Velocity Channel’s Road Hauks will also be showcasing its completely customized semi, dubbed “The Viking.” The ’94 Peterbilt ® features a massive KICKER system exceeding 5,000 watts and designed by Sounds So Good Car Audio.

Several events are planned for the show. Each day will begin at 7 a.m., with 250 Jeepers cruising the Ocean City sand at the Beach Crawl. This is the only time all year Ocean City permits Jeeps on the sand. Mud and obstacle courses are planned daily, as is a Kids Zone, Vendors Row and more. A Show N’ Shine is also planned for Thursday and Friday.

Full event details are available on the OC Jeep Week web page, www.oceancityjeepweek.com.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

