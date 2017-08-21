Wall Streets Finest Hosted Sound Pressure Challenge

LEBANON, TN (08.22.17) Wall Street’s Finest, in conjunction with MECA and dB DragRacing, hosted a double point multi-organization event to benefit the Lebanon High School Blue Devil Bowling Team. The event was held in the Lebanon High School parking lot on Sunday, August 20th.

Chris Gregory, speaking for Wall Street’s Finest, stated “The event was judged a huge success by Coach Fugate and many parents who actively support the Blue Devil Bowling Team. The event raised $1136. including food sales for the team to use as they travel to compete.”

Steve Stern, MECA Commish stated, “It was great to see the turnout on a blistering hot day in the Lebanon High School parking lot. Being able to help the bowling team with our donation means a lot to our club and the community of Lebanon. A big thanks to our judges Allen and Heather Shaffer, along with Malani Puni, for doing the work. A special thanks to MECA Charter Member Chris Gregory and Wall Street’s Finest for organizing and helping to sponsor the event. This event was a great example of MECA and our competitors, retailers and manufacturers reaching out and doing good to help people at local charity events.”

Competitors came from Mississippi, Kentucky, Alabama and the state of Tennessee to compete in the MECA, dB DragRacing and Ground Pounders Unite formats. Over 70 score sheets were handed out. Special awards for the event included custom Best of Show awards made, as expected, from bowling pins.

Victor O’Brien from Alabama took home the King Kong in Da Trunk award for having the loudest trunk car in the 3 combined formats.

Gregory added “Having an event with multiple organizations on site is a big benefit for competitors.”

Wall Street’s Finest is the oldest MECA team… stemming from 1999. Gregory is one of the original 4 team members.

JNR Electronics, located in Lebanon, is MECA’s oldest retail member. Owner Randy Liddle stated to 12voltnews.com “Events like the MECA event at the Lebanon High School definitely raises positive awareness for what we offer at retail car audio shops. In addition it builds a lot of good will across the community.”

For more see mecacaraudio.com

