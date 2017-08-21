VOXX Electronics Launches All New Code Alarm Security & Remote Start Line-Up in Time for Remote Start Season

HAUPPAUGE, NEW YORK – August 22, 2017 -–VOXX Electronics Corporation (VEC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX), announced today

the Company will begin shipping the new 2017 “5 Series” product line in September and will officially introduce the new line-up at the MERA KnowledgeFest in Dallas, Texas on August 11, 2017.

“The Vehicle Security & Remote Start category is extremely important to VOXX, and equally important to our 12-Volt Specialist Dealer Base. Our dealers expect and deserve high quality products that are protected from the internet and will ensure high margins in a historically profitable category in both hardware and installation sales. There is no doubt that we delivered for them with our new Code Alarm line-up. In addition to the new product, both the dealer program and distribution direction has been redesigned from top to bottom. The new line-up is perfect complement for the 12-Volt Specialist, and gives them the best of both worlds. We are launching our complete kit program of aggressively priced, high quality systems – and a component program that only requires two parts to make a complete system”, said Aron Demers, Senior Vice President, VOXX Electronics Corporation.

The complete kit program consists of 5 kits – Two, Vehicle Security System kits – Two, Remote Start System kits and One, Remote Start with Keyless Entry Kit.

The component program consists of three system or controller choices – Security, Remote Start and Security with Remote Start. These component based packages include everything the dealer needs to install the system except for the method to control it.

The dealer can then choose from over 9 different transmitter kits, or control options, including: One- Way, Two-Way LED, Two-Way LCD, Long Range LoRa Two-Way LED or LCD, Rechargeable Two-Way LCD and / or three different smartphone control options.Demers continued. “This program gives our dealers the ultimate in how they present the product in- store, allows for seamless upgrades and all without carrying thousands of dollars in additional inventory. The new product line-up starts with the smallest control modules we have ever produced, some have been reduced by over 40%, all new transmitters that have been developed with a family look with new features. On the installation side, we increased wire harness lengths, as well as the ability to fully integrate our slide-in FLCART transponder / data bus interface port throughout the entire component program. We updated all of the installation manuals and launched a new on-line programming solution that not only allows the installer to set programming features, but it also gives them the ability to upload the latest system firmware directly to the control module.”

Lastly, VOXX will release an all new in-store merchandising and display program that highlights the Code Alarm line-up as well as the other VOXX products available to our dealers. VOXX also completely overhauled the distribution of Code Alarm from coast-to- coast, and will be implementing all new Dealer Agreements with zero tolerance online internet selling to protect our dealer’s installation and profitability.

For more information about VOXX Electronics please visit: www.voxxelectronics.com

Share this:



Tweet

Email

