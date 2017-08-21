4XLThin Mount Mid Bass Drivers 4XL-65T / 4XL80T Pro Audio

PowerBass is proud to introduce the latest engineering marvel to Competitors and SPL Fanatics worldwide, the 4XL Thin Mount Mid-Range Drivers!

Now you can get that PRO Audio sound in just about any application with our new thin mount design!

Engineering prowess is what put PowerBass on the map in PRO Audio, the 4XL mid-range are no exception. We have integrated only the best parts available along with cutting edge Acoustic Engineering and mixed them with our Design Engineering team’s vast experience in PRO Audio Design.

Our SPL Mixology Department has put together a complete line of 4XL SPL products for not only the bass heads and loud mouths in your family, but the serious competitors that will not accept anything short of winning!

8″ & 6.5″ Thin Mount Pro Audio Mid-range

4XL-65T

4XL-80T

Treated/DDC Paper Cone

Acoustic Dispersion Phase Plug

Pro Audio Accordion Cloth Surround

Chrome Push Input Terminals

1.5″ KSV Voice Coil

4-ohm System Impedance

Sold Individually

Stamped Steel Grill Sold Separately

