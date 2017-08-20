Rydeen joins partnership with new distributors for the RoadGear brand

Torrance, Calif. – August 21, 2017: Rydeen Mobile Electronics announces the RoadGear distribution partnership with Petra Industries of Edmond, Oklahoma, East Coast USA Distributors of New Hyde Park, New York and Specialty Marketing of Mechanicsville, Virginia.

Rydeen first announced the RoadGear brand of safety products at the 2017 CES. RoadGear offers very competitively priced safety products to the industry. The category includes mirrors with monitors, navigation mirror with Bluetooth feature, stand-alone-monitors and back-up cameras as well as commercial cameras and monitor products.

“We are pleased to expand the distribution of the RoadGear brand” states Mike Northup, Director of Sales and Marketing for Rydeen Mobile Electronics.

Specialty Marketing became the first RoadGear distributor starting February 2017. Specialty has been a longtime Rydeen Mobile distributor covering the mid-Atlantic states and by adding the RoadGear line, strengthening the market presence.

East Coast USA will provide us the penetration in the Metro New York City marketplace with competitively priced RoadGear products. “Combine their reputation with the quality sales people on the street, we are certain that East Coast USA will do a fantastic job in driving the RoadGear sales” says Northup.

Petra Industries will create an online presence with the RoadGear brand through many of their E-commerce partners nationwide. “Petra is a well known and reputable company in our industry and I look forward to many new success stories with Petra and the RoadGear brand” states Phil Maeda, President and CEO of Rydeen Mobile Electronics.

For more information on the RoadGear product line please visit our website at www.roadgearmobile.com.

