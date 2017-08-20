Extreme Audio Fire Disaster

Manchester, CT (08/21/2017) – Hi my name is Rob Lewis owner of Extreme Audio and Performance in Manchester, Connecticut. I’ve been in business for 28 years now and have gotten through the recent years of difficult economic hardship that have driven so many other mobile electronics shops to close their doors. I attribute that to my knowledge, tireless hard work, and undying passion for car audio.

I toured the USAC and IASCA car audio circuits for many years and built the worlds loudest car in its class! My friends and family will tell you that I’ve dedicated my business to create a pleasant, and gratifying experience for my customers often by living hand to mouth so that I can employ top notch technicians, and making sure to stock the best equipment rather than line my pockets.

My joy is in seeing my customers excitement and smile after each job, big or small. In July of 2016 I decided to renovate the showroom at extreme Audio to enhance the buying experience for our customers and keep us on the cutting edge of the mobile electronics industry. Despite naysayers that thought it was crazy to build a state of the art showroom, especially due to the taxing financial undertaking it turned out to be, it truly came out amazing! I am continually being told how great it is by my customers and vendors alike.

Friday night August 11th will be a night I will never forget.. A freak electrical fire started in the 12 volt installation section of the shop, by what appears to be an electrical outlet that failed, then grew rapidly out of control . From the time it started, until the fire department arrived and put it out, 5 hours had passed. So much hard work has been reduced to a pile of ashes, the showroom that I’ve taken such pride in is now a “total loss” in the words of inspectors. Unless anyone has experienced a devastating loss like this it’s hard to explain how quickly your world changes and how much work and expense is involved in just starting the process of rebuilding.

I have a number of employees that depend on extreme audio to support themselves and there families, not to mention the many thousands of dollars in tools, inventory, displays, and so many other valuable items accumulated over the past 28 years, just lost in the fire. I always try to do right by my customers, employees, and family. I’m believing the best and trying really hard to keep positive. Any help, even the smallest amount will be appreciated more than you could know. Thank you for your support.

To help Rob and his crew follow this link gofundme.com or email Rob eapmanct@yahoo.com

Share this:



Tweet

Email

