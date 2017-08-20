The Elite Audio Car Scene and Movie Screen Packed The Lot

SPARTANBURG, SC (08.21.17) Elite Audio created a lot of excitement in the company’s parking lot on Saturday night, August 12th. Joe Zelno and crew hosted a Car Scene and Movie Screen cruise-in featuring a showing of the original “The Fast and The Furious” movie on a custom-made large screen in the company’s parking lot. The 105”x80” screen frame was fabricated in the company’s shop with a cowboy sheet stretched across. The screen was positioned over a bay door for the movie screening. A friend of Zelno loaned a rear projector to show the movie.

Elite Audio’s Zelno stated “Our event definitely stirred some action and created a lot of fun for our customers and auto enthusiasts in the area. We had about 50 cars in our lot all the time. At an event like this folks come and go. So in total we had several hundred people in the lot over the evening. We had the store open and showed our products to a lot of people. That turned into a strong week of sales following the event.”

There was a food truck on site and the food supply ran out well before the Car Scene and Movie Screen event ended.

Continuing Zelno offered “We had from mid 90’s Honda Civics to a Lamborghini, a NSX and a new Corvette Z06 show up. The weather for the evening was a bit unpredictable and was calling for rain which may have hampered the crowd a bit. But the rain did not come and we had a great event.”

The evening also included a charity event benefitting Hope Remains Ranch. Over $500. was raised for the local charity.

Concluding Zelno commented “An event like our Car Scene and Movie Screen gave us the opportunity to put the products we sell in front of car enthusiasts. Not only car stereo but all of the connectivity and safety products we sell. Creating excitement and consumer interest ultimately drives our business. When people drove by our store that Saturday night they definitely knew Elite Audio was a rockin’ place.”

The Elite Audio store is located at 1504 Ashville Hwy, Spartanburg SC

