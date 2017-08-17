VOXX Electronics Launches Code Alarm ‘VOXXROXX’ Remote Start Promotion for Installers and Salespeople

HAUPPAUGE, NY (08.18.2017) – VOXX Electronics Corporation has announced an exciting Remote Start promotion to support the launch of the new Code Alarm product, that will run from September 1, 2017 through February 28, 2018 and includes over $23,000 in prizes.

Every new Code Alarm 5 Series kit and component based system purchased after September 1, 2017 sold by an authorized dealer is eligible for inclusion in the promotion. Entry into the promotion is simple, the authorized dealer logs onto the contest website, www.VOXXROXX.com and for every system in the listed models available that they sell and install is entered in for a chance to win one of the three prizes (listed below). This promotion is unique because it gives both the salespeople and the installer a chance to enter and win.

“We believe the new Code Alarm line-up of Security and Remote Start Systems are the best in class and offer the dealer & consumer a tremendous value. We also know that Remote Start Season is an enormous second half profit driver for many 12 volt retailers in our industry. The floor salespeople and installers on the front line are the driving force, and we wanted to reward them with a cool and unique promotion”, said Aron Demers, Senior Vice President, VOXX Electronics Corporation. “The entire VOXX Security Team is very excited to announce the VOXXROXX promotion and to continue our long history of supporting the 12 Volt Specialist. The salespeople and installers are the key contributors that keeps the Mobile Electronics industry strong and vibrant.”

The Grand Prize is a 2017 Yamaha YXZ1000R Side by Side Sport (a $19,999 retail value). Second Place wins a KLIPSCH GALLERY G-28 Home Theater (a $2,949 retail value). And Third Price wins a KLIPSCH RSB-14 Sound Bar & Wireless Subwoofer (a $699.00 retail value).

Visit www.voxxelectronics.com and www.VOXXROXX.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

