Rockford Fosgate Announces New Polaris General Audio Kits

TEMPE, AZ (08.17.2017) – Rockford Fosgate has announced a new line of motorsports audio solutions specific to Polaris General side-by-sides. The five options (Stages 1-4 & Rear) will be shipping at the end of August.

“Much like our Polaris Ranger and RZR kits, our new General kits are designed to provide high performance audio for the back country and twisted trails while out in the elements,” explained Jake Braaten, Rockford Vice President of New Product Development and Engineering. “We keep the installation simple by offering very efficient plug-and-play kits designed to fit factory locations perfectly by utilizing precise 3D scanning so there is no loss of storage or cabin space.”

GNRL-STAGE1 is a stereo kit for select Polaris GENERAL models, and includes:

• Direct connect wiring harnesses for GENERAL models

• System is Element Ready to withstand harsh outdoor environment

• PMX-2: Punch Marine Compact AM/FM/WB Digital Media Receiver 2.7-inch display

• RFGNRL-PMXDK: Installation Kit for Dash

• MSRP: $349.99

GNRL-STAGE2 is a stereo and front lower speaker kit for select Polaris GENERAL, and includes the same components at GNRL-STAGE1 With the following additions:

• Speaker & sub enclosures integrate with no loss of passenger/cargo space

• RM1652B: Prime Marine 6.5-inch Full Range Speakers – Black (Pair)

• RFGNRL-FSE: GENERAL 6.5-inch Front Speaker Enclosure (Pair)

• MSRP: $699.99

GNRL-STAGE3 is a 400-watt stereo, front lower speaker, and subwoofer kit for select Polaris GENERAL, and includes the same components at GNRL-STAGE1 and GNRL-STAGE2 with the following additions:• RM110D2B: Prime 10-inch Dual 2-Ohm subwoofer black• RFGNRL-FWE: GENERAL 10-inch front subwoofer enclosure• TM400X4ad: Power Marine 400 Watt Class-ad 4-channel amplifier• RFGNRL-K8: 2-Seat or 4-Seat Amp Wire Kit• MSRP: $1,699.99

GNRL-STAGE4 is also a 400-watt stereo, front lower speaker, and subwoofer kit for select Polaris GENERAL™, and includes the same components at GNRL-STAGE1, GNRL-STAGE2, and GNRL-STAGE3 with the following additions:

• RM1652W-MB: Prime Marine 6.5-inch Rear Speakers in Enclosure – Black (Pair)

• PM-CL3B: Punch Diecast Clamp for Polaris Lock & Ride roll cage – Black (Pair)

• RFGNRL-RSW16: Rear Speaker Harness

• MSRP: $2,199.99

GNRL-REAR Add-on Rear Speaker Kit for use with GNRL-STAGE2 and GNRL-STAGE3 Kits includes:

• Direct connect wiring harnesses for GENERAL models

• System is Element Ready to withstand harsh outdoor environment

• RM1652W-MB: Prime Marine 6.5″ Rear Speakers in Enclosure – Black (Pair)

• PM-CL3B: Punch Diecast Clamp for Polaris Lock & Ride roll cage – Black (Pair)

• RFGNRL-RSW16: Rear Speaker Harness

• MSRP: $599.99

Visit rockfordfosgate.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

